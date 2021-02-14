FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden Leaves Valentine Hearts on White House Lawn

Don't like to read?

Large red, white, and pink hearts popped up on the White House north lawn on Feb. 13, 2021. According to FLOTUS’ office, Dr. Jill Biden’s installation is her surprise Valentine messages to America.

The hearts are decorated with words similar to candy hearts — love, unity, healing, compassion, and courage.

Her idea was to bring back memories of sharing the iconic candies with friends and family.

Dr. Biden wanted to share some joy.

She said:

With the pandemic — everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all.

President and Dr. Biden and their dogs took a walk Saturday morning to see the hearts. During their conversation with reporters, the president explained that Valentine’s is his wife’s “favorite day, for real.”

He shared a story about Valentine’s Day in 2009 — his first year as vice president. She painted hearts on the windows in his office. On each one, she left the message, “Joe loves Jill.” Not one of them said she loved him.

The following year, the president surprised his wife with a commemorative tree plaque that read the same. The plaque was installed on the grounds of the vice president’s residence.

He added, “Everyone knows I love her more than she loves me.”

Dr. Biden wrote in her book “Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself,” about taking the time to relish in happiness:

I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can. Life is difficult, and if you sit around waiting for fun to show up, you’ll find yourself going without it more often than not.

Her memoir was published in May 2019. These words and the hearts on the White House lawn are refreshing. The American people are fortunate that President and Dr. Biden care enough to share encouraging words.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Insider: Jill Biden decorated the White House lawn with giant hearts as a ‘Valentine to the country;’ by Melissa Wiley

The Hill: Prank-loving Jill Biden once stuffed herself in an overhead bin; by Judy Kurtz

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Jubilee USA Network’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License