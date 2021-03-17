Donald Trump Tells Supporters COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Is ‘Great’

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump joins other ex-United States Presidents encouraging Americans to be vaccinated against the virus that cases COVID-19. During a telephone interview with Fox News on March 16, 2021, he touted the vaccine’s efficacy.

During his 20-minute conversation on “Fox News Primetime,” the host asked him if he would encourage the viewers to be vaccinated.

Both he and Melania Trump received their vaccines before leaving the White House in January without fanfare. He told Maria Bartiromo and the program’s audience, “It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works.

Trump continued: “It works incredibly well. Ninty-five percent, maybe even more than that.” He said the vaccine is saving the country and the world.

He recommends the shot, and he states those who do not want to be vaccinated should do so. The former president said many of those who are not planning to be inoculated had voted for him.

Surprisingly, his followers seem to unconditionally support him but forget the Trump administration spearheaded “Operation Warp Speed.”

Under his direction, the Federal Drug Administration bypassed several regulations to give emergency use approval for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Hopefully, Trump will increase his public approval for the COVID-19 vaccine since a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll reports the top groups who are not going to be inoculated are his supporters and men.

On “FOX News Sunday,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump’s encouragement would make a huge difference. He believes the president should participate in a vaccination campaign directed at his supporters.

Fauci complimented Trump’s popularity stating that if the ex-president steps up that they would change their minds. He added that if Trump reassured his followers it would be very helpful to the effort — toward herd immunity and conquering the pandemic.

