Myanmar Military Killed Nearly 500 Pro-Democratic Protesters Says UN

Don't like to read?

Since the onset of the military coup in early February, troops have killed nearly 500 pro-democratic protesters and civilians as their attacks escalate — thousands more have been imprisoned. They opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, March 28, 2021, one day after the bloodiest assault that left at least 90 people dead — including children.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day, a major military celebration to honor the Tatmadaw, as they are known. Speaking at a parade in the capital, Naypyidaw, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the army was determined “to protect the people from all danger.”

He said this even after the military-run television threatened civilians on Friday. They were warned to stop protesting or they would be “shot in the back and the back of the head.”

Notably, the organization tracking arrests and deaths since to onset of the coup, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, reports about a fourth of those killed in Myanmar had been shot in the head as of Friday.

The senior general, who also led to the civilian government’s ousting, promised to make way for democracy. His statement is clearly in contrast to the reason for the coup; the rejection of the Nov. 8, 2020 election outcome.

Nonetheless, he promised Myanmar will have elections in the future. However, the general did not provide details on a timetable.

Myanmar New, a respected news agency, reported there were at least 114 fatalities in the country on Saturday, March 27, 2021, according to The New York Times. This bloodshed took place in at least 12 cities across the country.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Hill: Myanmar troops open fire at funeral; by Mychael Schnell

The Hill: Myanmar security forces kill at least 90 protesters; by Celine Castronuovo

The New York Times: Dozens Are Gunned Down in ‘Day of Shame’ for Myanmar; by

News4JAX: Community from Myanmar in Jacksonville reacts to growing violence in home country; by Scott Johnson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tim Proffitt-White’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Stephen Brooks’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License