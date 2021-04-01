Loads of Easter Eggcitement This Weekend at Wave Church

Don't like to read?

On Easter Sunday, people from across the globe will join together in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many churches choose to refer to the holiday as Resurrection Day because of its commercialization, but it is typically the most attended Sunday service of the year for Christian churches. Wave Church, located in the heart of Virginia Beach, has many options for the entire family as it presents an incredible, fun-filled, Easter weekend.

Pastors Steve and Sharon Kelly, along with Wave Church, have high hopes that people from all walks of life would join them to celebrate what Jesus has done for all humanity through an incredible Easter weekend with options for every age. Last year, many of the beloved traditions were canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which included bans on large crowds and stay-at-home orders. Celebrants scrambled to find innovative ideas for families, communities, and individuals to enjoy the holiday season. This year, despite the challenges, Wave Church is offering fun and eggciting activities for families to have a happy, yet safe, Easter.

The festivities begin on Saturday, April 3, 2021, with an Easter Egg Car Hop with the church giving away 75,000 candy-filled eggs. This contactless, safe drive-through event is free and open to the community. Cars will drive through to see Easter-themed visuals and the Easter Bunny himself! Each child will leave with a bag of candy-filled eggs. This eggciting event takes place at Wave Church’s Great Neck Campus, located at 1000 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The event is happening rain or shine!

The fun continues on Easter Sunday morning, April 4, across all Wave Church locations with an incredible service, powerful praise and worship, special musical items, and a life-changing message from Pastor Steve Kelly. Families are encouraged to take pictures in the photo booths and Wave Kids will enjoy an Easter party with a petting zoo, candy-filled eggs, and a magic show!

Pastors Steve and Sharon Kelly are excited to have the community share in this time of celebration. Pastor Steve said:

We are very excited to share our Easter services with the community. Our approach is one with the vision that many people would come to church to experience an excellent production and, in turn, hear the message of Jesus and all that He has done for us.

Easter Sunday services will be offered at all Wave Church the Great Neck campus, located at 1000 N. Great Neck Road, at 9 and 11 a.m.; Seaboard Road campus, located at 2655 Seaboard Road, at 8 and 10 a.m.; as well as the Norfolk Campus, located at 120 College Place. at 9 and 11:00 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., Online options can also be enjoyed at 9 and 11 a.m. by going to wavechurchlive.com, facebook.com/wavechurchusa, and YouTube. For additional service times and locations please check wavechurch.com.

Wave Church is a community-focused organization where people matter. This creative approach to this traditional holiday offers a breath of fresh air for those looking for a local church to become a part of. Wave is a growing church that is changing its world one life at a time. It is not only a beacon within the Hampton Roads community, but the network of Wave Churches continues to impact and influence lives nationally and internationally.

Instead of a one-day observance, Easter is an entire season celebrated by Christians. In many churches, it begins with Lent, which is a time of reflection and penance representing the 40 days that Jesus spent alone in the wilderness before starting his ministry. In addition to the religious significance of Easter, there is also a commercial side, which is witnessed by the host of marshmallow chicks and jellybeans featured in stores worldwide during this time of year.

Wave Church has high hopes for services this weekend and would love for everyone to end this wonderful season with activities that gracefully merge both observations. For further information on Wave Church’s Easter weekend celebration, upcoming events, or other information please contact Kylie Chalfant at (757) 481-5005 or email at kylie.chalfant@wavechurch.com.

By Cherese Jackson (Virginia)

