Shock G Famous for ‘The Humpty Dance’ Dies at 57 [Video]

Shock G, the rap legend who is known for his Digital Underground hit song “The Humpty Dance” died today, April 22, 2021. He was 57.

His father, Edward Racker said Shock G was found dead in a Tampa, Florida hotel room.

TMZ reveals they were told the cause of death undetermined. There were no signs of trauma. The authorities will conduct an autopsy.

When he sang “The Humpty Dance” as the lead performer, he changes into his alter ego and leads the group and fans in the 1989 song and dance.

Shock G helped introduce Tupac Shakur to the music world. They collaborated on Pac’s 1993 song, “I Get Around.” He was one of the producers on 2Pac’s debut solo album, “Same Song.”

In addition to working with Tupac, the rapper produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince, KRS One, and many more.

In the 2019 horror film “Us,” the 1995 Luniz song “I Got 5 on It” is featured in the film, first at the beginning, when the family is driving to the beach and later on in the film when the “tethered” family break into the vacation home.

Shock G was born on the East Coast and eventually moved to Oakland, California where he formed Digital Underground with Kenneth Water and Chopmaster J in the late 1980s.

All right, stop whatcha doin, cause I’m about to ruin The image and the style that you’re used to.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

TMZ: DIGITAL UNDERGROUND’S SHOCK G DEAD AT 57

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Jason Taellious’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License