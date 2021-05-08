Biden Disappoints When Leaving Out God of National Prayer Proclamation

Don't like to read?

Amazingly, a man who says he believes in God failed to mention Him in the National Day of Prayer proclamation on May 5, 2021. Joseph Biden is the first president in the past 69 years who did not acknowledge God.

It is appalling that a practicing Catholic whose speeches are woven with God and Biblical language instead placates non-Christians. In his Congressional address on April 28, he mentions God three times.

He intentionally replaced his typical language using passive terminology and phrases to “invite everyone to the table.” Biden mentioned prayer nourishing countless souls and powering moral judgment. He invited people to give thanks following their own faiths and consciences and only made one reference to the Lord is his salutation.

Biden complimented the nation’s uncommon religious vitality, and diversification writes Samuel Chamberlain for New York Post. The president noted the power of prayer and quoted late congressman John Lewis:

” Nothing can stop the power of committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.”

Some might ask who wrote the proclamation? If Biden did, why did he think it was necessary to refrain from using God’s name while celebrating the differences in Americans? What is the president’s agenda?

Perhaps, Biden thinks the proclamation is nothing more than a record he has fulfilled the law, and his oral comments were what really mattered.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Bryan Kennedy’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License