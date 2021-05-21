Chicago PD Seeks Information on Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Crash

Don't like to read?

Central Investigations of the Chicago Police Department is still seeking information on a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead in April. The driver of the vehicle is wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash in the 8th District, according to a CPD bulletin released on May 21, 2021.

The crime occurred on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, at about 12:10 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a minivan, silver in color, in the block of 8200 S. Kedzie Avenue. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene to render aid and exchange information.

Per video and evidence on the scene, the striking vehicle is a 2008-2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

After the crash, the minivan continued to travel northbound on Kedzie Avenue and then eastbound on 79th Street.

The vehicle sustained damage from the crash to the left side of the windshield, damage to the left quarter panel, the hood, the left headlight assembly, and is missing the driver’s side-view mirror.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit encourages anyone who may have any information about this traffic crash or the striking vehicle to contact the investigative unit at (312) 745-4521. Use Reference: RD# JE-191834.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Chicago Police Department: CPD Community Alert – Fatal Traffic Crash 8th District

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Peter Miller’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Images Courtesy of the Chicago Police Department