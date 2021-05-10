Eviction Ban Dismissed by Federal Judge but DOJ Files an Appeal

Don't like to read?

Evictions were put on hold by the CDC last year due to the COVID -19 pandemic. However, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, a Federal judge threw out the previously mandated order.

A league of landlords and real estate holders felt victorious over the decision. Both of these entities had submitted at least one of many disputes opposing the eviction freeze the CDC had put into place. The order was launched last year when Donald Trump was president.

Fed eral Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said the CDC had overstepped its boundaries with its short-term injection. Friedrich also asked the court if the Public Health Service Act gives the CDC the right to inflict a widespread eviction moratorium.

When the judge overturned the ban, The Department did not feel the need to release a statement concerning the matter. Jen Psaki, press secretary for the White House, informed journalists that the DOJ is looking over the conclusion the court came to and will make a statement later.

However, the previously mandated order was put in place by the CDC as a general well-being act to a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the Center for Disease Control and Preventions, this plan would decrease the possibility of disease spread by assisting money hurting citizens and allowing them to stay in their homes instead of relocating to a homeless shelter.

Combined realtors entered a massive number of eviction orders since the vacate freeze was introduced eight months ago. These notices exceed 56,000, and a little less than half were recorded in 2021.

Even though the DOJ previously declined to comment on the ruling, they decided to appeal and pursued a halt of the verdict within hours. So, the ban will continue for the duration of the legal encounter.

For the moment, renters can relax because the judge has allowed the eviction ban to carry on temporarily.

