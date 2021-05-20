Palestinian Kids Senselessly Die as Israeli Missiles Decimate Gaza

Don't like to read?

Children are innocent victims during times of conflict; that is a disquieting and heartwrenching truth. Anyone capable of feelings would be angered at the senseless acts that have killed at least 63 kids since May 10, 2021. A ceasefire in the recent Israeli-Hamas conflict will not happen as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he intends to continue to bombard Palestinians, as reported by CNBC News on May 19.

Despite international pressure to stop relentless missile attacks, Netanyahu intends to continue bombing Hamas’ tunnels beneath Palestinian homes. On Twitter, the PM’s post indicated he talked with 70 foreign ambassadors and diplomats earlier in the day and explained to “them the truth and the facts about Israel’s rightful battle to defend its people.”

Around 1 a.m. (UTC +3) on May 16, Israeli jet fighters launched numerous airstrikes in Gaza City. The targets included residential and government ministry buildings. Among the building leveled by at least 25 bombs, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) documented 11 Palestinian kids were killed and at least 25 sustained injuries.

The youngest Palestinian child discovered from this attack was 6-month-old Qusai Sameh Fawwaz al-Qwaglaq, and the oldest of the 11 was 17-year-old Tawfeeq Ayman Tawfeeq Abu al-Auf. His younger sister, 13-year-old Tala, also died.

Palestinian search and rescue workers located two brothers 4-year-old Yahya Riad Hasan Iskantna and 2-year-old Zain, along with this 9-year-old sister Dana.; another pair of brothers 3-year-old Adam Izzat Mu’in al-Qawlaq and 8-year-old Zaid; 14-year-old Hana Shukri Ameen al-Qawlaq and her brother 15-year-old Ahmad.

Palestinian rescue and civil defense teams are continuing their efforts to find missing survivors and victims. With the continued aerial bombardment from Israeli bombers, more children will die or be orphaned. The death toll will rise.

Nothing, no religion or nationality, matters as much as human rights do. Civilians, child or adult, are not bargaining chips in the game of war betwixt opposing sides. The time has come for the centuries-old war between the Jewish and Palestinian nations to end.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

