Remembering 93-Year-Old Walter Mondale the ‘Fritz’

Walter Mondale, former vice president under Jimmy Carter’s presidency and is remembered as the first presidential candidate to choose a female, Geraldine Ferraro, as his running mate. Fritz made his transition on Monday, April 19, 2021; he was 93.

He was born January 5, 1928, in Ceylon, Minnesota, and eventually relocated to Elmore. Mondale began his college studies at Macalester in St. Paul but ended up graduating from the University of Minnesota. Later, he received his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School after a brief term in the Army.

In 1976, people were hoping he would run for president. However, he declined, and as a result, was picked by Carter to be his vice president. The duo was known as the “Fritz and Grits ticket.”

On the eve of his death, former President Jimmy Carter said, today I am saddened by the death of my close comrade Mondale who I appraise as the finest VP in US history. Fritz, applied his diplomatic expertise and distinctive honesty to change the vice presidency.

Al Gore, his replacement as vice president, once stated, “all other vice presidents past and future can be split into two classifications: before and after- Mondale.

Ira Shapiro, the author of “The Last Great Senate: Courage and Statesmanship in Times of Crisis,” stated Fritz as one with great lawful intellect, a passion for legislation, and as having a great connection with Democrats and Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Monday evening that Mondale was a man that did not mind sharing his cleverness or intelligence. She said, “I spoke with him not so long ago and extended my gratitude for his help and allegiance.”

Mondale has made his transition from this life at 93. Joan Adams Mondale, the woman he was married to for nearly 60 years, and his daughter Eleanor, preceded him in death.

