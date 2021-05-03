Vessel in San Diego Overturns Leaving 2 Dead and Over 20 Injured [Video]

Don't like to read?

A vessel has overturned off the coast of Point Loma in San Diego around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 p.m. ET) on May 2, 2021. Two people died at the scene. Almost two dozen people were sent to area hospitals.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), dozens of rescue crews responded to a report of an overturned boat at the 200 block of Catalina Boulevard at about 10:30 a.m. The injured were taken to San Diego area hospitals for treatment, including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center, Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion, and Paradise Valley Hospital. The accident site is near the Cabrillo National Monument.

The SDFD stated that during the rescue, at least one person needed CPR.

Monica Munoz, a spokesperson for the SDFD, said most of those taken to hospitals are “non-emergent,” while three people are considered to be in “somewhat to very urgent status.” The status of the patients was not available.

Nick Vonesch called it the “biggest search and rescue thing I’ve ever seen. It is a little scary.” He witnessed the dozens of fire trucks and ambulance vehicles heading towards the scene. San Diego Officials do not know where the boat was coming from or where it was headed. It has not been determined what caused the accident.

U.S. Coast Guard boats and aircraft, SDFD lifeguards along with air support from Customs and Border Protection, and local agencies are still searching the area for any more potential passengers. This is a developing story.

