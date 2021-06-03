Kevin Clark, ‘School of Rock’ Star, Life and Real Love Remembered

Don't like to read?

Kevin Clark, the 32-year-old actor that played a drummer in the movie “School Of Rock” with Jack Black, was struck and killed last month, May 26, 2021, while riding his bicycle in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago.

Police confirm that he was hit at around 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue by a 20-year-old woman in a Hyundai Sonata and found near Logan Boulevard. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. CT.

Clark, who grew up in Highland Park, and lived in Lake View East, was a real-life musician who played in several bands. According to his mother, he began hitting pots and pans at three years old. At 12, a friend took him to an audition for the movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, where he acquired the role of the opinionated drummer, Freddy Jones, aka Spazzy McGee. Though he had never acted before, he once said he got the job because he could really play the drums.

Black stated on Instagram that he was “devastated and heartbroken” by the news of Kevin’s death. Giving his condolences to the family and the School of Rock cast, Black said Clark was a “beautiful soul” who died way too young. He shared that they had lots of memories together, including an impromptu reunion in 2018, where Clark gave Black one of his shirts from his band Dreadwolf and Black instantly put it on.

“School of Rock” was his only acting role. His real love was his music. He enjoyed playing to small crowds, was a member of a few bands, and was quite good at what he did. His most recent project, Jess Bess and the Intentions had its first live show on Saturday, May 22, according to his mother, Allison Clark.

He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.

Although he may not have continued acting, music remained in his blood.

