Anthony Miller’s 3-Year Tenure With Chicago Bears Ends in Trade to Houston

When the Chicago Bears drafted Anthony Miller, he showed promise. The team’s management talked about his potential and said he would have a breakthrough for the past three years whenever he failed to meet expectations. However, it seems as though those press reports are ending as Miller was reportedly traded to the Houston Texans, according to a Chicago Tribune report on July 24, 2021.

In the 2018 season, the rookie wide receiver caught 33 passes for 423 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Last season Miller caught 49 passes for 485 yards with two touchdowns, one of which 28-yards in Week 3. He caught a pass from Nick Foles with less than 2 minutes remaining in a 30-26 victory against Atlanta. Y

Although Miller played well at times, he never seemed to achieve consistency in his job performance.

Miller’s playing time was significantly reduced during the second half of this past season. His final performance on the field was punching Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson resulting in his removal from the wild-card-round playoff loss at New Orleans.

The Bears management specifically warned the team against Gardner-Johnson before the game as Javon Wims had been ejected for a tussle with the same player during the regular-season meeting.

Even though the team’s management once again spoke highly of Miller, it appears he has the opportunity for a new beginning with the Texans. The wide receiver will join the Houston team that needs capable players who can bring in the point, especially after they dealt away their star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Bears roster now includes a slot receiver who may be reporting for camp this week — Damiere Byrd.

