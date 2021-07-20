Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Hold Lilibet’s Christening at Windsor

Don't like to read?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to have their daughter’s christening at Windsor Castle in the U.K. The prince voiced his desire to have the christening at the palace during his visit to the late Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. Not only does he want the christening at the palace, but the Prince has requested that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, be present at the christening.

Tensions at The Palace

However, if the christening is held at Windsor, the event will be somewhat awkward. It will be the first time Markle returns to Windsor since stepping down from her role. Due to her pregnancy, Markle was unable to attend Prince Phillip’s funeral, and she was unable to attend Princess Diana’s statue unveiling because she had just given birth. While there is currently no official date for the christening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they are willing to wait until circumstances allow for a christening.

Will Lilibet Receive The Same Treatment As Archie?

Prince Harry expressed his desire to have his daughter, Lilibet’s, christening at Windsor because he wants her to be treated just like his son, Archie. Archie was born in England and had his christening at Windsor.

The ceremony was performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Unlike her brother, Lilibet was born in America, and therefore whether or not her ceremony will be performed in England is up to royals. If the ceremony is held at Windsor, it will most likely be a private ceremony.

