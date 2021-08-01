Brisbane to Host 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Don't like to read?

While meeting during the Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially announced Brisbane, Australia will host the upcoming 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games on July 21, 2021. The approval includes the use of the surrounding South-East Queensland region.

IOC President Thomas Bach stated that in the year 2032, Brisbane would be the first future host to be elected under new rules that allow host cities to benefit from using existing buildings. Bach, however, says that the approach to this should encourage projects involved around the Olympics that make use of existing and temporary venues.

The 2032 Olympic Games are slated to begin on July 23 and end on August 8. Afterward, the Paralympic Games will begin across 37 venues from August 24 to September 5.

A set of upcoming sporting events that will be occurring in the next few years, which are the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in cycling, and finally, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in soccer, are set to be either hosted or co-hosted by the city of Brisbane, and the surrounding region.

Back in 2018, the region had hosted the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Australia’s Gold Coast, and that exact area will now be the host to some of the events occurring in 2032.

Bach, who is currently residing in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games that were delayed for the entirety of last year due to COVID-19, stated that the Brisbane vision and Games plan would be suitable for long-term national and regional strategies. This will not only benefit social development but economic development in both Queensland and Australia as a whole.

Even though Australia had hosted two games before, one taking place in Melbourne in 1956, and Sydney in 2000, this will be the first game Brisbane has ever hosted, and Brisbane’s bid for the 2032 games remains unopposed.

Written by Ramses Sanchez Cantu

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNN: Brisbane officially announced as host of 2032 Olympics; by Chandler Thornton

Featured and Top Image Courtesy Steven Penton’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Steve Austin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License