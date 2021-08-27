Explosions Kill at Least 60 Afghans Injure Hundreds Near Kabul Airport

Don't like to read?

As the United States and its allies push to evacuate key people out of Afghanistan, an explosion occurred at the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. At least one more blast was reported at the Baron Hotel, less than two kilometers away from the airport. The number of those wounded or killed in the attacks is believed to be in the hundreds.

Afghan and U.S. officials reported at least 60 civilians and 12 United States service members were killed — 11 Marines and one Navy medic. At least 143 people were wounded, as well as U.S. troops, reports the Associated Press, as of 3:28 p.m. EDT.

Furthermore, statements made on Twitter by Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. indicate that ISIS orchestrated the attacks. The general stated: “ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission, I can assure you of that.” Furthermore, in the video posted, he applauded the courageous heroism of U.S. troops as they screen Afghan civilians coming onto the Kabul airport tarmac.

Gen. McKenzie reassures the public that they are continuing to airlift Americans and Afghan refugees out of Kabul. He added the military has nearly 5,000 evacuees ready to go today and noted in the past 12 days, more than 104,000 American and Afghan civilians have been airlifted from the Hamid Karzai International Airport (#HKIA).

In the meantime, Congressional Republicans are pointing fingers and firmly blaming President Joe Biden for the debacle in Kabul, with several members calling for his impeachment. But, conveniently, they forget that former President Donald Trump negotiated with Taliban leaders and set the timetable for the complete withdrawal of the American military out of Afghanistan — which Republicans applauded.

Unfortunately, their unswayable loyalty to Trump and their intolerance of Biden once again demonstrates Congressional GOP members’ willingness to remain slaves to their blinders. The fact is the Trump administration courted the Taliban for 18 months before signing the military withdrawal and prisoner exchange agreement on Feb. 29, 2020.

If Biden is guilty of anything, it is following through with Trump’s agreement without investigating the best method to evacuate Afghan and American civilians safely.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

