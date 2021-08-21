Haitian Death Toll Rises in the Aftermath of 7.2 M Earthquake

Don't like to read?

A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti nearly two weeks ago. Since then, the Haitian Directorate for Civil Protection (DPC) has coordinated search and rescue efforts. Initial reports the day after the quake confirmed at least 1,200 people had died. However, on Aug. 19, 2021, RFI, a French public radio station, reported the latest death toll was 2,189, and hundreds are still missing.

They have sent rescue teams to dig through the broken buildings to find all those dead and missing. This earthquake was so bad that it destroyed many buildings — homes, schools, hospitals, churches, and prisons.

This is a stressful time as Haitian hospitals are overwhelmed with all the new patients. In addition, doctors are in short of medicine and need more to care for many injured patients.

Several humanitarian aid organizations have sent in teams to help out this terrible event. Unfortunately, the earthquake destroyed businesses creating shortages of needed supplies, and damaged roads impede transporting donated items to the quake zone.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the United States has sent first aid supplies and shelter.

According to aid organizations, the death toll is expected to increase as the search and rescue teams find anyone still trapped in the debris of damaged buildings.

