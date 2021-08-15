Journalists Evolve and Adapt to Ever-Changing Narratives

Don't like to read?

As the world’s ideals evolve, news reporters find they must carefully consider how they inform their readers. Ideally, a journalist provides “citizens with the information they need to be free and self-governing.” However, in a rapidly changing political landscape with ever-changing narratives and the emergence of sensationalist reporting, a reputable journalist must also respect the power of words and diligent research.

Words are notably the most persuasive force available to humankind. Journalists can choose to use them constructively or destructively.

During 2008-2020, U.S. newsroom employment declined more than 25 percent because of an increasing number of newspeople who started working from home. Unfortunately, this often limits access to valuable data found in newspaper morgues and timely communication with fact-checkers.

Working in isolation can limit access to colleagues, whose perspectives might vary, which could result in a narrower focus in the journalist’s report. However, with ever-increasing internet content, a well-trained journalist has access to more research material and the ability to contact a wider array of experts willing to share their perspectives.

Nonetheless, wading through misinformation, sensationalism, and false claims is a necessity. While this can be an exhausting task, doing so will fulfill a journalist’s ethical responsibility to keep the public informed and wage war against fake news and misdirection.

As Samantha Lile explains the problem, there is so much information spread, much of it not based on facts, that readers no longer know what to believe. As a result, the line between journalism and other content is obfuscated, making it more vital than ever for journalists to verify their facts and cite their sources.

While fake news is used to demean an unflattering report or discount one that goes against a person’s personal beliefs, it is a real problem. And thanks to the Founding Fathers, free speech cannot be repressed. As a result, unlike journalists in other countries, U.S. news reporters are not likely to be imprisoned or killed for what they write.

The guarantee of freedom to express themselves provided by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution made it possible for the following events to be filmed and historically preserved by journalists:

VJ Day celebrations after WWII.

Equal Rights activists’ voices.

Protesters against the murder of George Floyd.

Scientific facts about COVID-19 every time President Donald Trump lied to the public.

January 6th insurrection where crazed Americans breached the Capitol and erected.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman vice president who is also Black.

The future of American journalism is dependent on overcoming the harm inflicted by sensationalist and fake news reporters. Ethical journalists who understand the Constitution’s guarantee does not come free; instead, they must continue researching, writing the facts, and educating their readers. They must report the good news and the bad with equal passion and train the next generation of newspeople to record everyday events with the utmost transparency.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Pew Research Center: U.S. newsroom employment has fallen 26% since 2008; by Mason Walker

Berkley News: How did Trump change American journalism? By Ivan Natividad

Aljazeera: A journalist killed every four days this past decade: UNESCO

Three Rivers Press: The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect; Revised and Updated 3rd Edition; 2014 by Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel

Images by Anthony Ezeanyim Courtesy of Gricelda Chandler – Used With Permission