Offspring Drummer Leaves Group Because of Vaccine Mandates

With COVID numbers rising throughout the country, politicians and local officials have revamped their efforts to persuade Americans to get the vaccine. However, nearly half of all eligible Americans are still very hesitant or refusing to get the vaccine, one of which being the drummer of the band Offspring, who was released from the band for his decision not to get vaccinated on Aug. 4, 2021.

Pete Parada, a 48-year-old member of Offspring, will not be performing or going on tour with the band over his refusal to take the COVID vaccine. However, after the decision, Parada went on social media to state he holds “no negative feelings” toward the other members and continued: “They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I do the same,” further emphasizing his point of view on social media.

According to Parada’s social media posts, his reason for not taking the vaccine was a decision he made based on his doctor’s recommendation, who cautioned him against the vaccine because of his past medical history and potential side effects of the vaccines.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time.” However, he has not commented whether or not he plans to take the vaccine if cleared by his medical professionals.

“Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour,” Parada posting to social media. Further reports say Parada is already trying to “find a new way forward” even though he has been with the band for 12 years, the second-longest serving drummer after “Ron Welty,” who played for Offspring for 16 years. It is still unclear if Parada will rejoin Offspring in the near future or this will be a permanent separation.

Written by Deonte Williams

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNET: Offspring Drops Drummer Pete Parada for not getting Vaccinated; by Jennifer Bisset

Images Courtesy Of Wonker’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License