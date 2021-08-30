Don't like to read?

Recent studies indicate that 20-30 percent of Americans use alternative medicine to treat common ailments. In addition, one of the studies reports that people who choose natural treatments tend to be more educated than those who rely on traditional drugs. Thus, the demand for medicinal plants is likely to continue to grow.

A popular alternative medicine offers its consumers nutrients that can reduce inflammation and treat skin disorders primarily due to its essential polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), including omega-3s and omega-6s. These PUFAs, obtained by foods, are crucial for the normal operations of all body systems — the ratio of fatty acids is 3:1, which scientists suggest is the ideal ratio of these vital omegas.

In 2011, the results of a randomized controlled trial indicated that adding omega-3 supplements to a person’s diet lowers inflammation and anxiety, according to a paper published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Further research studies this favored alternative medicine omega-3s and omega-6s effectively treat skins conditions; each of the studies shown below is published by the NCBI.

In a 20-week study in 2005, researchers found that when the daily dietary intake includes the fatty acids found in this popular alternative medicine, there was a reduction in skin dryness and itchiness associated with atopic dermatitis; eczema.

While further studies are needed, in 2014, scientists discovered the fatty acids found in this alternative medicine has the potency needed to be a universal ance treatment; potentially. However, the study’s conclusion states that additional clinical trials are needed to fine-tune effective methods to take advantage of these benefits.

In 2015, another study revealed that adding omega-3 fatty acids to a person’s diet might be useful in treating psoriasis. Researchers noted that the popular alternative medicine should be used with topical vitamin D, UVB phototherapy, and oral retinoids.

Omega-3s and omega-6s are thought to contribute to stronger skin that is more resistant to viral, bacterial, and fungal infections, according to a 2017 study. In addition, these antibacterial properties repressed the activity of various bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. These dangerous bacteria can cause pneumonia, and infections of the skin, bone, and heart value.

Although this natural supplement is highly popular and research suggests some health benefits, it is prudent to conduct a physician before adding this and any other alternative medicines to a daily intake regimen.

