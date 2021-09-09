Donald Trump Endorses Liz Cheney’s Opponent Harriet Hageman

Don't like to read?

In Wyoming, at least seven people seek to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the upcoming primary elections. Former President Donald Trump reportedly met with them to determine who he would endorse. He announced his endorsement of Harriet Hageman, according to USA Today, on Sept. 9, 2021.

The 45th president’s announcement pointed out the primary difference between the two female candidates — one supports him and the other does not. Hageman backs his “America First” agenda, whereas Cheney is a Republican in Name Only (RINO). He further added Cheney is the favored source for Democrats’ sound bites.

But Cheney is not the only House Republican he wants to replace with those loyal to his message. He wants every House Republican who voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6th insurrection to lose their re-elections; Tom Rice, South Carolina Dist. 7; Dan Newhouse, Washington Dist. 4 Washington; Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Dist. 16; Anthony Gonzalez, Dist. 16 Ohio; Fred Upton, Michigan Dist. 6; Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington Dist. 3; Peter Meijer, Michigan Dist. 3; John Katko; New York Dist. 24; and David Valadao, California Dist. 21.

This is said to be “the most important political endorsement yet,” especially since Cheney broke with the GOP party-line and brazenly voted against Trump in his second impeachment. Moreover, she blamed him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and now she is part of the House oversight committee investigating Trump’s and other ranking Congressional members’ involvement.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Tyler Schiele Courtesy of Wyoming National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License