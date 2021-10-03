‘Squid Game’ Might Be Netflix’s Biggest New Show Yet

Don't like to read?

Netflix’s new show “Squid Game” is becoming the company’s biggest foreign television series. On Sept. 28, 2021, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the show is on its way to becoming the biggest on the platform.

Death by Childsplay

“Squid Game” is a South Korean Netflix production that has captivated the world in just a short time from its debut. It follows everyday people who are indebted in one way or another and get roped into playing children’s games to better their lives. Unfortunately, the twist is that these games come with fatal consequences.

Some critics have compared the series to “Parasite,” a 2019 movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, which won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. Both “Squid Game” and “Parasite” explore people’s lives and the growing class division that often leads to a deadly ending.

Rise In Popularity

Just like “Parasite,” “Squid Game” has surprisingly taken the world by storm with the series’s tense action and appealing look. According to IndieWire, one critic attributes the show’s success to its “eclectic cast.”

As reported by IndieWire, the top show is Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton,” a period drama set in 19th century England. It is the biggest show on Netflix; 82 million households tune in, and it has been watched for a total of 625 million hours. If this is the comparison Sarandos is making, then “Squid Game” could be on track to beat these numbers in its first two weeks of premiering.

Sarandos did not specify what data is used to measure the show’s success and compare it to other hit shows like “Bridgerton.” However, he said there is “a very good chance it will be our biggest show ever,” according to IGN.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

