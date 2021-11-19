Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty on All Charges

Don't like to read?

The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial reached a verdict after just over two days of deliberation. Before the judge allowed the jury to reconvene, he warned those in the courtroom that he would not accept any verbal responses no matter the outcome.

There was no sound in the court beyond the judge’s movements and the court clerk reading the jury’s findings. After nearly three weeks of testimony and controversy, he was acquitted on all charges. In finding him not guilty, they affirmed his plea of self-defense.

When Rittenhouse realized he was a free man, he fell toward the table clutching his tie and cried in relief.

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney reports the 18-year-old is in counseling for PTSD after firing his weapon at least three times, killing two and wounding the third. He has been under 24-hour protection due to death threats.

The case’s prosecutors released a statement saying they support the jury’s decision.

President Joe Biden, also told reporters he supports the jury. He reminded everyone that the jury system works.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

