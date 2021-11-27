Volunteers Give N. Lawndale and W. Gresham Residents Thanksgiving Fixings

Don't like to read?

North Lawndale and West Gresham residents were treated to food for the holidays by several local organizations, businesses, and individuals. While waiting in line to receive their generous Thanksgiving donation, community members were treated to pizza and beverages.

Organizers Deshawn of Mr. Nelson’s Movers and Solo Solider Clothing Apparel’s creator Jay were assisted by Save-A-Lot Groceries, UCAN, The Bill & Margie Daniels Foundation, YFC, State Rep. Lakeisha Collins, Commissioner Dennis Deer, and Aldermen Michael Scott, Jr., and Jason C. Ervin giving families a happier and healthier holiday.

Over 300 families left the Save-A-Lot Groceries parking lot with the necessities for a tasty Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 20, 2021. The packages included turkey, ham, a 10-pound bag of chicken quarters or another protein source, and various food items for a tasty and healthy meal.

Deshawn and Jay both indicated that serving the community brings joy to their hearts. They thoroughly enjoy helping put smiles on the faces of the residents in the community where they were raised.

With the help of UCAN, elected officials, Save-A-Lot, The Bill & Margie Daniels Foundation, and YFC, Mr. Nelson’s Movers & Solo Soldiers are excited to continue their efforts in the community.

They will partner with Fort Maner Clothing to bring Christmas gifts to over 100 families in the North Lawndale and West Gresham communities.

Written by Patrick Bill Daniels; Assistant Director, Health & Equity

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Images by Johnetta Courtesy of Boobie Studios – Used With Permission