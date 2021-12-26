‘Bob’s Burgers’ Reportedly Bans Jan 6th Participant Jay Johnston From Set

Don't like to read?

The deadly Capitol insurrection is nearing its 1st anniversary. While the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has charged over 700 participants, the identities of thousands of images on their database remain unidentified. The man in FBI photograph #247, wanted for the assault on a federal officer, was reportedly identified shortly after his photograph hit social media channels in March.

One of the stars Jay Johnston worked with on the show “Harmontown” tweeted in response to the FBI query. Cassandra Church wrote that while she is not a detective, she knows the actor. “He said he was there. And that’s him in the picture.”

Since then, Johnston has dropped off the radar, and he has not been charged for his alleged activities during the Donald Trump-incited insurrection. Being inaccessible has made it a challenge for anyone to confirm it was indeed the “surly-looking fella” in the FBI photographs.

Nonetheless, the Chicago-born actor/comedian was reportedly banned from having anything to do with Fox’s animated hit “Bob’s Burgers,” according to Daily Beast. Johnston has not responded to texts and calls from the news site’s editors. Moreover, Disney and Fox declined to comment on his absence.

However, two sources told Daily Beast editors that he confessed to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6th. They assert Johnston told them he went to protest the so-called election fraud. Both worked with the actor on “Wing Dad,” which is now in post-production.

“Wing Dad” director, Lucas Astom recalls a conversation in which the two discussed his participation in the riot. He says he asked what it was like to walk into the Capitol. Johnston replied that he was there for the protest and did not go into the building physically. “So, I have to take him on his word for that. He hadn’t been convicted or served or arrested,” Astrom added.

Johnston is a journeyman actor well known for his comedic performances in roles such as Officer Jay McPherson on “The Sarah Silverman Program,” and giving voice to the animated character Jimmy Pesto in “Bob’s Burgers.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Vanity Fair: Report: Comedian Jay Johnston Loses Bob’s Burgers Gig Due To Alleged January 6 Participation; by Jordan Hoffman

CBS 13 News: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor banned from show over alleged Jan. 6 involvement: report; by Addy Bink

IMDb: Jay Johnston

FBI: Most Wanted; Capitol Violence Images; Photograph #247 – AFO B

Daily Beast: Actor Jay Johnston Banned From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Over Capitol Riot; by Asawin Suebsaeng, Marlow Stern, and Adam Rawnsley

Daily Beast: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Confessed He Was at the Capitol Riot, Says Director; by Marlow Stern and Asawin Suebsaeng

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Brett Davis’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of FBI Most Wanted Capitol Violence Images – Used With Permission