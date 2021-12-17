Fascism Arrives in America Wearing a Cross and Carrying a Flag

Don't like to read?

“When Fascism Arrives in America, it Will be Wearing a Cross and Carrying a Flag” is based on a bumper sticker I saw around 2007. It was accurate then and even more apropos today.

I watched Donald Trump hug the American flag as he planned a violent turnover of the nation’s government and later ordered the attack against the 2020 election. All “conservatives” are hypocrites. Their only interest is in financial gain based upon remaining in politics. They have an opportunity to make millions of dollars when special interests show their appreciation.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a woman wearing a flag and a cross pulled a gun on a woman and her six-month-old son over a parking dispute in Corpus Christi, Texas. Have all 50 states become like Florida? Are we the dumbest people in the world?

In my reading, I find that when individuals attempt to force their “beliefs” on others, they often preach about things they do not believe. Unfortunately, most “Christians” fit into this situation. They have an agenda that is not based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. I also discovered that men and women who are ‘overly patriotic’ are often racists and bigots and do not believe that the Constitution should apply to everyone.

The woman in the incident was arrested, but leaders in red states remain free while spreading their ignorance, not caring if they cause harm to the people they are expected to serve and protect.

A perfect example of the level of hypocrisy right-wing politicians have reached over the last 40+ years is Iowa’s Republican Governor, Kim Reynolds.

On October 20, she announced that any Iowan filing for unemployment benefits must double their efforts to find employment. If they fail, their benefits will be canceled. Reynolds declared that “no Iowan who is receiving unemployment benefits unnecessarily remains on the sidelines” of the job market.

Now for the good part.

Just nine days later, she stated that anyone who loses their job because they refuse to get vaccinated would be eligible for unemployment benefits. In other words, quitting their job for no reason, other than the fact they choose to be ignorant, allows them to “remain on the sidelines” and be paid by state funds.

Not enough hypocrisy yet? Here is what another red state moron declared in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee ended federal aid for victims of COVID-19.

“We are paying people to stay home. That needs to change,” he declared. But two weeks ago, Lee signed legislation that pays vaccine refusers to stay home. Under Tennessee’s new policy, the state’s standard rule about employees fired for “misconduct,” that they lose their eligibility for unemployment benefits, can no longer be applied to anyone who is terminated for “refusing to receive a vaccination for COVID-19.”

Florida Governor Ron “Death-Santis” took similar action by ending federal aid for victims of the coronavirus but made an exception for anti-vaxxers.

All I can say is, “what the f***?”

Americans cannot vote for any man or woman who runs under the flag of the “Republican Party.” They are unfit for office and incapable of leading their states or the country. Hypocrites lie constantly, and I cannot vote for a liar.

Op-ed by James Turnage

