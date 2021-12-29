Scrappy Former-Senate Majority Leader Democrat Harry Reid Dies at 82

Don't like to read?

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Mason Reid Jr. (D-Nev.) passed away after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. His wife, Landra, released a statement late yesterday afternoon. Reid died in Henderson, Nevada, surrounded by family in his final hours.

Reid’s death was confirmed by his former Chief of Staff, David Krone. The senator became one of the longest-serving Senate majority leaders to date. Only two others held the position longer; Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.), 1961-1976; and Alben W. Barkley (D-Ky.) from 1937-1946.

Moreover, he was a solid political force during President George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. His background as a lawyer served him well as a congressman. Although his political prowess was not one of bravado, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes making legislation happen. After serving five terms in Congress, he humbly said he was not successful because of his good looks, nor was he a genius, but “I made it because I work hard.”

Nevada’s voters elected the U.S. senator in 1987; his service to the country includes leading the Senate Democratic Caucus from 2005 to 2017. He became the Senate Majority Leader in 2007 and served in that capacity until 2015.

He is remembered for his pugilistic instincts. But, at the same time, he was not overly combative and soft-spoken; Reid showed traits of what Thorstein Veblen, a sociologist, calls a combination of planning, logic, and unpredictability.

However, Reid is highly respected, and oftentimes senators wonder how he would respond to today’s Congressional problems. Would Reid use his brute force leadership style to get everyone back on the same page?

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois tweeted that Reid was the best. That he was a humble and caring man who never forgot where he came from and would stand by his friends with loyalty through thick and thin.

“Harry brought me into Senate leadership to be by his side nearly twenty years ago and trusted me to be his partner on the biggest political achievements of our lifetime,” recalls Durbin.

Under the Obama administration, Reid led Congress to rebuild a failing economy to bring it back from the brink of a depression.

Reid was instrumental in Congress passing an economic stimulus package that helped America get back on track and keep it there until former President Donald Trump destroyed the economy with extravagant tax cuts for the wealthy.

Under Reid’s leadership, Congress ushered the most significant legislative achievement of his tenure in 2009. He steered in a landmark health care bill, the Affordable Care Act helping millions of un-and-under insured Americans find medical plans they could afford to help keep their families well. The majority Democrat Senate managed to pass this bill without one Republican’s approval.

Presidents Obama and Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others posted tweets filled with warm memories of the deceased senator. They all spoke of Reid’s kindness and sincerity.

The current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the feisty Nevadan his leader, friend, and mentor. He added Reid was one of his dearest friends. Durbin’s tweet closed with:

In the last two years, he would always end our phone calls with “I love you brother.” And that is what our forty year friendship became: a brotherhood, a trust, and a shared love for helping others. Rest in peace, Harry.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Washington Post: Harry M. Reid, pugnacious Senate majority leader, dies at 82; by Michael H. Brown

The New York Times: Harry M. Reid, Senate Majority Leader Behind Landmark Democratic Victories, Dies at 82; by Jonathan Martin

CNN: Harry Reid, a longtime US senator from Nevada and former Democratic leader, dies at 82; by Dan Merica and Paul LeBlanc

Featured and Top Image by Ralph Alswang Courtesy of Center for American Progress Action Fund’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Senate Democrats’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License