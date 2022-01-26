Donald Trump’s Façade Is Crumbling

Don't like to read?

Whether it was to avoid paying contractors or attempting to cover his derriere, former President Donald Trump uses the court system to prolong or eliminate the truth being revealed to the American people. Trump’s life is a tale of criminal activity and debauchery. Nothing about him is real. He is not a billionaire, well educated, or even an American, and the façade is beginning to crumble.

Testimony from his White House staff members and eight of nine Supreme Court Justices refused to allow White House presidential records to be censored. Justice Clarence Thomas Justice refused to do the right thing. The documents are related to before, during, and after the January 6 failed coup, tightening the noose around Trump’s universe.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law & American democracy. The House Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former President had hoped to keep hidden & we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information,” Committee member Zoe Lofgren told Erin Burnett for CNN.

Former White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, stated that Trump held several secret meetings in the residence just days before the January 6 insurrection in her new tell-all book.

Trump is often likened to a serial killer. He has no morals, no principles, no conscience, and no feelings for anyone else on the planet. Yes, this includes his crush, Ivanka. Former President Trump’s niece, author Mary Trump, said her uncle would “stop protecting” his daughter Ivanka if he thinks it is in his best interest:

Donald isn’t playing the card that she’s his child to protect her. He’s doing that to protect himself because he knows she may indeed have potentially damning information.

Trump’s deviously constructed façade is falling apart. Recently, after making one of his unmemorable rants at his millionaire’s playpen, Mar-a-Lago, he failed to receive his usual enthusiastic applause. His habit of repeating the same lies has become boring.

The documents subpoenaed by the House Select Committee will reveal precisely what Trump was doing in the White House for those three hours. Everyone will likely learn who he was talking to inside the Capitol Building and what the conversation involved. They will also discover why he waited so long to tell his “people” to end the violence and leave the Capitol grounds. From most accounts, it is believed that he was enjoying the violence, as long as he was emotionally and not physically taking part in the attack on American democracy.

Hopefully, one of the House Committee’s actions will question the leaders outside the building. For example, were any of them in contact with their Fuhrer during their act of domestic terrorism?

Although it is known that Trump was involved in meetings at the Willard Hotel weeks before January 6, where the failed coup was planned and organized, was the plan considered long before those few days?

The polls were most accurate in 2020. Trump was crushed by millions of honest Americans who believe in the United States and its Constitution. He knew then he would lose and knows now that he lost. So when did he begin his plans to overturn the election, and therefore the government?

Trump is undoubtedly guilty of treason and must be punished to the full extent of the law.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Business Insider: Mary Trump says Donald Trump will ‘stop protecting’ Ivanka and ‘throw anybody under the bus’ if he thinks it will benefit him; by Cheryl Teh

Salon: Trump suffers “a meltdown in Mar-a-Lago” as Jan. 6 probe closes in: report; Travis Gettys

Vanity Fair: TRUMP’S JANUARY 6 COVER-UP IS UNRAVELING FASTER THAN YOU CAN SAY “YOU’RE SCREWED, DONNY-BOY;” by Bess Levin

Featured and Top Image by Sgt. Dana Clarke for U.S. Army Courtesy of U.S. National Archive – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Elvert Barnes’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Common License