Lindsey Graham Learns Trump’s Loyalty Is a One-Way Street

Everyone in Donald Trump’s world must accept one fact: everything is about the orange buffoon, and no one is not allowed to ever disagree with the malignant narcissist, including his so-called allies, like Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) He remains a fascist and a wannabe dictator.

In 2016, Graham attacked Trump for everything, including his lack of qualifications to be president and morals. He pointed to the then-candidate’s choice to not learn about the issues and take an intelligent position. However, after his illegitimate election, Graham bowed to Trumpenstein’s every demand and defended him for his violations of the Constitution.

During another hate rally in Texas last Saturday, Trump said he would pardon “his people,” the domestic terrorists who attempted to overthrow the United States government on Jan. 6, 2021, because they had “been treated unfairly.”

Graham disagreed with his Fuhrer and said the following:

I stand with the police officers who protect our streets, federal courthouses, and the United States Capitol against rioters. They deserve our respect and support, and I will not second-guess the decisions they made under dire circumstances.

However, he emphasized that Americans needed a unified voice against “politically motivated violence.”

“All Americans are entitled to have a speedy trial and their day in court, but those who actively engage in violence for whatever political cause must be held accountable and not be forgiven,” Graham said.

Big mistake, Lindsey, big mistake. No one is not allowed to disagree with the leader of the once Grand Old Party. No one in Trump’s world of delusion and fantasy is allowed to have free thought; only his opinions are valid. The former president’s behavior is likened to that of Adolf Hitler in 1930’s Nazi Germany.

Lindsey Graham (for the moment) recognizes we have a rule of law that is foundational to our democracy. Trump only understands his whims and what he thinks is good for him. This is pure authoritarianism from Trump. https://t.co/vKIWj8euJu — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) February 2, 2022

RINO, the acronym meaning “Republican in Name Only,” is the term that describes every person who called themselves Republican for the last 40+ years. Trump is not only a fake Republican; he is not an American.

However, that did not stop him from attacking his former lackey, Graham, with the same term which applies to him.

“Former President Donald Trump dumped on one of his staunchest supporters Tuesday night, calling Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a “RINO,” short for ‘Republican in Name Only.’ It’s one of the former president’s favorite insults, a piece of invective used to corral insufficiently loyal party members back into the fold and in line with Trump’s own directives. Trump pledged Saturday to pardon the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters charged with crimes, a move Graham said would be ‘inappropriate.’ The senator remarked of the alleged insurrectionists, ‘I hope they go to jail.’ Trump replied in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday night: “Lindsey Graham’s wrong. Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong,” writes Blake Montgomery for Daily Beast.

How could anyone be loyal to Trump, and that includes his own children? He will do anything to advance his own ambitions. No one else matters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabian politician Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un took control of Trump by praising the egomaniac. However, if one of them turned on this failure as a human being, he would verbally assault them because it was all he could or would ever do. Trump is a draft dodger and a coward.

Nothing would please at least 40 percent of Americans more than to see the House Select Committee refer him to be prosecuted, according to Newsweek. Ultimately, real Americans would like to see Trump convicted and in federal prison — he would not last long in the prison’s general population.

Op-ed by James Turnage

