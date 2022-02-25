Vladimir Putin Enemy Number One

Don't like to read?

A little history: Vladimir Putin is a Communist, and always will be. He was a high-ranking member of the KGB whose primary goal was to end the United States of America. He has not changed. However, over time he has amassed as much power in Russia as Josef Stalin, who began his own reign of terror after the death of Vladimir Lenin in 1924, and literally ruled his people with an iron fist until his death in 1953.

Vladamir Putin and Russia Today

In the 21st century, Putin has become the next Stalin. He has become the most powerful Russian leader/dictator since the mid-twentieth century. He is brutal, ordering the murders of any dissenter. Although the “Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic” does have a parliament, it is powerless. Putin and 18 oligarchs control Russia, having complete control of the future of their nation.

Putin’s personal goals have never changed. Destroying the United States of America is first on his list. The second is reuniting the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the USSR. This goal became clear when he invaded Crimea and continues as he is currently invading the sovereign state of Ukraine.

Putin cannot be trusted. He has not changed and never will. He will forever be this nation’s enemy number one.

US Response

Sadly, Republicans and Fox News are praising Putin today, proving themselves traitors to their nation. The country’s former illegitimate president, Donald Trump, called his invasion “genius.” Fox’s fake journalist, Tucker Carlson, offered a long, non-sensical list of reasons why Putin should be praised.

However, former Trump National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, does not see it that way.

When asked about comments from fake Republicans and their propaganda machine, McMaster said:

It’s certainly not someone to be praised. What we ought to be encouraged by is the reaction across the free world. What Putin wants more than anything is disunity. Disunity will lead to an ineffective response. What we have seen so far despite some exceptions across the free world with maybe [an] initially tepid response by Germany and maybe Macron stepping into the trap of Putin’s feigned desire to continue diplomatic dialogue.

International Responses

All former members of the USSR are occupied by citizens from each sovereign state. Protests against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are happening all over the region. In Russia, 1600 protestors have been arrested, 900 of them in Moscow.

Is it possible that this is Putin’s “Waterloo?” He is under verbal attacks all over the world and in his own country. The only ones “praising” Putin are Trump and the orange buffoon’s fake Republicans who reside in the same nation the Russian dictator wants to destroy. These traitors make this author ashamed to be an American.

Remember this day at the polls in 2022 and 2024. Every man and woman who sits on the right side of the aisle is an enemy to the future of this country. They abandoned all principles and morals of the once Grand Old Party in 2017, and are trash that must be removed from the capitol building.

This author does not believe in negative emotions such as hate. However, it cannot be forgotten or forgiven the damage done to this nation by Trump and his traitorous minions. They must be punished severely and their citizenship removed.

