ABT Showcased Fun and Flare at Segerstrom

Don't like to read?

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) performed three works by contemporary choreographers that showcased their artistry, diversity and flare for fun in their return this week to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, Calif. Billed as “ABT Forward,” the program featured a variety of styles, moods and moves that demonstrated that the company continues to excel and experiment with a variety of choreographic styles.

“ABT Forward” included the World Premiere of a work by Alonzo King, “Single Eye,” to a commissioned score by Jason Moran, Alexei Ratmansky’s “(Leonard) Bernstein in a Bubble” and the frothy fun of Jessica Lang’s “ZigZag” to Tony Bennett tunes. The mixed bill will be performed there through Saturday, March 19, and move on to Washington, D.C. later this month.

Before the dancers took the Segerstrom Center stage, ABT Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie stepped out and dedicated the evening’s performance “to those brave people in Ukraine. Their world has been devastated.” He concluded his remarks: “We not only stand with them; we will dance for them.”

Bernstein Bubble

The pandemic did not stop Ratmansky from developing new dances. He worked with ABT dancers over Zoom during the pandemic to create “Bernstein in a Bubble” (hence the Bubble in the title). The ballet consists of eight distinct movements that correspond with the composer’s piece “Divertimento,” which was played by the Pacific Symphony at Segerstrom. Each segment – musically and choreographically – has a different feel and tone that Bernstein mainly named after dances (waltz, mazurka, samba, etc.). Ratmansky gave them each a unique feel that amplified the musical differences and allowed the cast to highlight their strengths too, such as Skyler Brandt’s turning talent and Aran Bell’s saut de basques and extension.

Noteworthy segments included:

“Mazurka,” which was a male pas de deux featuring Patrick Frenette and Bell hinting;

“Turkey Trot,” a playful romp where Frenette and Tyler Maloney toss Brandt back and forth; and

“Blues,” a sensual pairing for Catherine Hurlin and Bell.

The choreography did not demonstrate Ratmansky’s capabilities. However, it showcased the ABT dancers’ distinct differences, flare and artistry at the Segerstrom.

‘Single Eye’ Unfocused

Next on the bill was King’s new work, “Single Eye,” the veteran choreographer’s first ballet for ABT. The piece making its debut was overshadowed by the other two works on the evening’s program. The score by jazz pianist Moran featured sections heavy on drums or odd sounds. Some beautiful dance elements got the audience’s attention, but others felt flat or seemed disconsonant and unfocused. (Even the costumes by Robert Rosenwasser seemed disjointed and mismatched.)

While the talent at ABT made the less memorable parts work, there were two parts that stood out. Calvin Royal III was extremely expressive and lyrical in the delivery of his solo. Later, Brandt and Cory Stearns did an impassioned, phenomenal pas de deux.

Entertaining ‘Zig Zag’

Lang’s appealing tribute to Bennett and American show tunes, making its West Coast debut, was the evening’s highlight. The ABT dancers twirled, leaped and played around to 10 Bennett recordings, including a duet with Lady Gaga.

Choreographed by Lang, the ABT number is fun to watch and clearly fun to dance too. Rather than relying on classical ballet moves, the moves mirrored the lyrics. Lang incorporated a variety of styles and nuances – from jazz hands to the worm – as well as cheeky gestures. The female costumes were by Wes Gordon, creative director at the Carolina Herrera fashion house. They revived her iconic polka dot skirts and vibrant dresses.

The first glance sets the tone that this is not classical ballet, but more Broadway-like amusing interpretive dances. It also highlighted the range and training of ABT’s dancers, including acrobatic moves and crowd-pleasers, like a female dancer spun around like a Skip It toy for other dancers to leap over.

The opening number, “What the World Needs Now,” used all 14 ABT dancers in the evening’s cast and set the tone. It was followed by “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” with Stearns’ fast spins and the ensemble portraying cable cars climbing in the background. “Spring in Manhattan” was a jazzy number with Devon Teuscher acting out the words.

One of the more clever numbers was “Just One of those Things.” It featured Isadora Loyola as the sole female clad in polka dot pants accompanied by 4 men (Carlos Gonzalez, Melvin Lawovi, Joseph Markey and Frenette).

The “ABT Forward” presentation of the trio of works continues through Saturday, March 19. This program is part of a three-year partnership with Segerstrom Center to premiere new ballets or works not performed in the West. Unlike the classical story ballets for which the American Ballet Theatre is known and its annual Segerstrom presentation of “The Nutcracker,” this fun program allows ABT’s dancers to showcase their artistry, flare and a variety of styles.

Written by Dyanne Weiss

Sources:

ABT Performance: March 16, 2022

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Broadway World: ABT FORWARD Comes to Segerstrom Hall This Month

Playbill: The Creative Team Behind ZigZag Honors Music Legend Tony Bennett

Photo by Rosalie O’Connor of Luciana Paris, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn and Cassandra Trenary in “ZigZag,” courtesy of ABT/Segerstrom Center for the Arts