Koch Industries and Big Pharma Continue to Do Business in Russia

Don't like to read?

Koch Industries and big pharma are continuing to do business in Russia.

This story does not surprise me, and it should not surprise you. If you know anything about the Republican Party and its owners, you know that profits are more important than people. So, when I tell you that although American businesses have left Russia in support of Ukraine, two have not. The nation’s large, greedy pharmaceutical companies remain, and so does Koch Industries.

Big pharma, whose profit margin on life-saving medicines ranges from approximately 200-2,000%, continues to place its profits as priority number one.

For far too many years, America’s older citizens, living on fixed incomes, for the most part, have been forced to spend a large percentage of their monthly income on prescription drugs. Although the cost of producing their medicines may only be one dollar for each pill, big pharma often charges $20 or more. These American companies have dozens of lobbyists who give politicians millions of dollars each year to look the other way and do nothing to protect our seniors from price gouging.

Although David Koch is no longer living, his brother, Charles Koch, continues to run the family business. In 2010, the Koch brothers created the TEA Party. The so-called “Taxed Enough Already Party” continues to protect its owners, the nation’s 788 billionaires. This has and always will be their first objective.

Some of their bought and paid for politicians include Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Rep. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-S.C.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Ariz.), and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), all among the worst politicians in America.

Always focused on profits first, Charles Koch refuses to remove his interests from Russia. By association, the previously listed politicians join Koch in his choice to serve Russia and not the brave people of Ukraine. Their “guilt by association” is comparable to the relationship shared between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Koch’s Russian subsidiary, Guardian Industries, released this statement:

Guardian Industries continues to closely monitor the tumultuous events in Eastern Europe, supporting our employees who are affected. The health and safety of our employees and all personnel working at our facilities is our first priority.

Guardian did not reply to Popular Information’s request for comment.

Typical Corporate Speak From Koch Industries and Others

It is important to support the people of Ukraine in any way possible while continuing efforts to prevent a nuclear war. This demands a patriotic response from all entities, and profits be damned. Not one American corporation supported out-of-work Americans during the height of the pandemic.

Many of America’s largest corporations experienced an increase in their profits, the same companies who are price gouging consumers today, and the reason for “fake inflation” across our nation in virtually every area.

It is understandable to hear working-class Americans voice their dislike and distrust of corporate board members. While sitting in their towers, stuffing millions of dollars into their pockets, their workers rarely benefit from bloated profits, which are the result of those who perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.

Finally, thanks to Trump’s moronic decision to give huge tax breaks to the super-rich and corporations, many of America’s largest companies pay little or no tax, including Amazon and Walmart.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Charles Koch isn’t going to let a little thing like Putin threatening WWIII stop his profit-making; by Joan McCarter

Encyclopedia Britannica: Charles and David Koch

Featured and Top Image by Kevin Moloney Courtesy of Fortune Brainstorm TECH’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Bart Heird’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License