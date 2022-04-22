Career Criminal Donald Trump

Don't like to read?

“Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up,” people have stated when it comes to Donald Trump. This author believes that the Law of the Land means nothing in this country if someone is rich and powerful. When a crime is committed, and when that crime is designed to destroy the country, and nothing is done about it, why the hell should anyone believe in America’s judicial system? The greatest crime anyone can commit in America is an effort to overthrow our government by force. This cannot be given less attention than 9/11.

In 2016, and again in 2020, Vladimir Putin attempted to interfere in the elections. He was successful in 2016, but Trump’s failures over four years resulted in a historic voter turnout in 2020. However, the truth is that this action by the leader of a foreign nation was a declaration of war, and should have been treated accordingly. However, America’s cowardly government ignored this fact and treated the situation as a ”misdemeanor.”

Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, a sitting president ordered his supporters to storm the Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College. He organized the coup and continues his attempts to overthrow our democratic election: the will of the American people. He remains a free man although his plan was an act of treason and therefore a declaration of war on the country he was illegitimately elected to serve.

How can any citizen of the United States of America trust anyone in authority/power today? “The truth lives here,” and this author is here to tell everyone that he has no faith in any man or woman in Washington. That includes all three branches of our government. Doing the right thing is no longer a principle respected by anyone in the nation’s capital. The government of the United States is the most corrupt in the world.

Everything in his past points to the undeniable fact that Trump is a career criminal. From his own admission to being a sexual predator to his documented bribery of local government officials and probable money laundering for Russian oligarchs, Donald Trump has no morals, believing he is above the law, and confirmed by Moscow Mitch in two senate impeachment trials. Money and fame are his only goals. He confirms time and time again that he is mentally deranged — a malignant narcissist.

During his hate rallies, he falsely accused Hillary Clinton of committing criminal actions. He encouraged his cult to chant, “lock her up, lock her up.” Today, all Americans should be shouting “Lock him up, lock him up,” from the rooftops. Donald John Trump is America’s greatest criminal and its biggest traitor.

No one in the mainstream media has the courage to offer the truth. Trump has been an ally and an agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin since 1987 when they met for the first time in Moscow. Their plans to destroy the United States of America were finalized in 2013 when Trump took the Miss Universe Pageant to Moscow. Not once has anyone disproved the dossier composed by former MI-6 agent Christopher Steele about the events of that visit. The mainstream media has been more focused on the payments offered by the DNC to obtain the information than the facts contained in the documents.

Another cover-up is the fact that Trump is a media favorite. Sensationalism increased viewership, and an increase in their audience resulted in additional advertising revenue. Another example of profits before people and the truth.

If anyone trusts and believes the television media, they are a fool. The “fourth estate,” the free press protected by the first amendment, no longer exists. America is a business, not a country.

If the media fulfilled its responsibility, Trump would be in a federal prison today awaiting trial. Many other members of his party would be joining him. Think about this. The media incessantly talked about Martha Stewart and her time in prison, but not a word has been said about the old man who attempted an overthrow of the government of the United States. What’s wrong with this picture?

There is no justice in America. She is not blind, she has been bought and paid for by the rich and powerful.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

ExBullentin: Lock him up! Why is repeat offender Donald Trump still a free man? by Simon Tisdall

The Bulwark: Lock Him Up? Three ways to prosecute Trump, right now. By CHRIS TRUAX

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Wally Gobetz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License