Indianapolis’ Turn to Have a Sunday Morning Mass Shooting

Don't like to read?

Enjoy your Sunday morning good people of Indianapolis. Although there was a mass shooting just after 6:30, it was not a big one. Only six people were shot and only three of them died. Just another day in America. No one in our government will even read the story: this “news” is not new.

I am beginning to think the NRA gun lobby is right. Every American should be armed. When you attend a baby shower, give the gift of guns: one for the mother, and another for the new life about to be born into a nation of idiots.

If everyone had guns, some of the stupid people would be removed from our country. The herd would be thinned.

If a child was bullied in school and had a gun, the bully would be removed from our society.

If a shopper has a full cart in the line reserved for 10 items or less, if everyone was armed, he or she would be shot multiple times by several other shoppers. One less loser in America.

No one would dare steal your space in a parking lot, they know you have a loaded weapon that you are eager to use.

Waiters, flight attendants, bartenders, and salespersons in the mall would no longer be forced to endure rude and unruly customers. Shoot them.

There would no longer be a need to tell someone in a movie theater to stop talking during the film, just wave your gun at them. If they continue, shoot them.

If everyone was carrying a weapon of mass destruction, there would be no mass shootings by one person, just an exchange of gunfire between the masses.

It would once again be safe to attend your church and send your child to school. With everyone “packing heat” there may be a few individual deaths, but they would be nothing more than collateral damage.

Okay, I admit to being facetious, but this is just as moronic as our government ignoring the growing problem of domestic terrorism in America. How long will Republicans continue to protect the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers, continuing to ignore the safety of the American people?

Nowhere is safe. It is literally easier to buy a military assault rifle than a pack of cigarettes or a six-pack of beer. The perpetrators are protected by the courts. Just recently a mass shooter was forced to wear an ankle bracelet and go about his life while waiting for trial. Then there’s the case of Kyle Rittenhouse. He was found not guilty after shooting two unarmed men, killing one of them. He had traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to join a Neo-Nazi group claiming they were “defending the streets.” A “Black Lives Matter” protest was in progress after the police murdered an unarmed black man.

Until this year, I supported every word in the Constitution. However, as mass shootings became more numerous than days on the calendar over the last three years, I have re-evaluated my opinions about many issues facing America in the 21st century.

The Second Amendment was extremely important in 1789. Without a standing army, it was critical that an armed militia be ready to defend the new nation if needed. However, in the 21st century, the Second Amendment is nothing more than an excuse used by those who profit from increased sales of weapons of mass destruction.

The United States is the most dangerous country in the free world and the only one with a serious gun problem.

The reasons offered by politicians for allowing anyone to own deadly weapons are blatant lies, and nothing else. “The truth lives here,” and it is time to repeal the Second Amendment, or at the very least do the right thing and modify it to save innocent lives.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

FOX 59: 2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning; by Harper Robinson

WISH-TV: 6 people shot, 3 killed in Sunday morning violence; by Ashley Fowler

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Peretz Partensky’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Kevin Reese’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License