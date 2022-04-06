Interview With Donald Trump Reveals a Distorted and Demented Mind

Don't like to read?

The former president agreed to a video interview with a panel of historians convened by Julian Zelizer, a Princeton professor and editor of “The Presidency of Donald Trump: A First Historical Assessment.” The interview was published on Monday by the Atlantic. During the interview Trump told the truth about the 2020 election for the first time: “I didn’t win the election,” he said.

However, later in the interview he literally reneged on his statement saying: “The election was rigged and lost.”

Let me interject my promise: “the truth lives here.” Trump is living the life he always dreamed of today. He never wanted the job of being president, he wanted the attention, and the freedom to play golf and associate with real millionaires and billionaires at his rich, white, old boy’s playpen, Mar-a-Lago. Pretending to be the president allowed him to work an average of less than three hours each day and spend his days doing what he could not in private life. The use of Air Force One gave him a private aircraft at the cost of $200,000 of taxpayer money per hour. He has never worked a full day in his life, and at nearly 76, he cannot and will not learn the necessity of a work ethic today.

If the Constitution means anything, Trump cannot legally run for any political office in the future. Article three of the 14th amendment is very clear.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

January 6 was a failed coup attempt organized by your sitting president.

Let’s take this one step further. Trump is neither physically nor mentally fit to serve in any capacity in our nation’s government. His physical health deteriorated before our eyes, and although he never had an above-average intellect, what he did possess is obviously in decline.

Although President Joe Biden has done more for our country in over one year than the last two Republicans did in 12, I believe that our nation desperately needs a younger, more progressive-thinking woman or man to lead our country. On election day, 2024, Trump will be a very old 78, and Biden will be nearly 82. This makes no sense for a country whose average age is 38.1.

Our country is only 246 years old. We have a lot to learn. We must learn what not to do from our predecessors, and historical facts, but we can only move forward if we are led by women and men who look forwards, not backward. Trump returned our nation to the mid-twentieth century, a very dark time in our history. White supremacists ruled over the south. Women were subjugated to a secondary role in our nation. Hatred for Americans formerly born in a foreign nation, especially Germans and Asian Americans, was nearly universal.

Under President Barack Obama, we were doing better, but Trump destroyed nearly every advancement accomplished by his predecessor. What Trump did “accomplish” is to prove once and for all that Republicans are incapable of leading our nation. The domestic policies of the last four men who called themselves Republicans failed and, in many cases, harmed our nation’s future.

Please vote in 2022 and 2024. Our country needs your help. If we vote intelligently, electing women and men who will serve all of our nation’s people, America has a chance to become a great country.

Op-ed by James Turnage

