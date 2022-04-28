Stop Writing about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Stop the Stupidity

Don't like to read?

It’s over, and it has been over for a year-and-a-half. Joe Biden won the election after the largest voter turnout in history. Our country once again has an American in the White House. Nothing is going to change the facts. All court appeals have failed, including a rejection by Trump’s “stacked” Supreme Court. Stop writing about the madman and his vile, fascist supporters who lack basic intelligence and live in a world that is not real, not based on facts.

Anyone who continues to give Trump’s “big lie” any form of acknowledgment is in denial. “The truth lives here,” and I am telling you all for one last time, Trump is a lifetime loser.

The 2016 election was rigged in Trump’s favor. The 2020 election revealed the will of the people. These are facts and nothing can change facts.

Trump is without integrity and class. In 2000 Al Gore literally had the election stolen from him. Between Florida Secretary of State, Catherine Harris, and the Supreme Court of the United States, and although he won the popular vote, George W. Bush was given the presidency. What did Al Gore do? He did the right thing for the sake of our nation’s future and conceded.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3,000 ballots but lost the Electoral College by a total of 70,000 votes in three states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. She didn’t whine about it for 18 months, although there is no doubt it was rigged by Vladimir Putin, the mainstream media, and James Comey.

Mrs. Clinton was gracious, Trump was boastful, and continues to attack the woman who defeated him.

Trump, his supporters, his party, and Fox News refuse to end the big lie. They should be ashamed of themselves, but they have no shame. I find it disgusting and refuse to read anything about the stupidest claim ever made by a human being. He lost by more than seven million votes and lost in his own red states.

Americans are stupid people. They believe that all the answers to all their questions are on television. Our nation’s people have forgotten how to read. Facts mean nothing to most voters, they hear what they want to hear and believe what they want to believe, and it’s all on the “boob tube.”

If you watch “news” programs on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, Newsmax, or any other broadcast, you are accepting lies as facts. Half-truths are more dangerous than blatant falsehoods because they offer just enough truth to make you believe the entire story is valid.

Trump and his American Fascist Party continue to look for ways to end America and create a fascist state. If there was any justice in America, Trump, his administration, dozens of members of the House and Senate, and the Neo-Nazis who participated in the violent attacks on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, would be in federal prisons, awaiting trial for treason. Instead, they are allowed to continue spreading their lies about the 2020 election. I am ashamed of this country: this is not my America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

