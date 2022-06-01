A Few of the Most Ludicrous and Outrageous Trump Comments

Don't like to read?

When George W. Bush was harming our country between 2000 and 2009, I wrote a story about “Bushisms.” These were mostly one-liners offered from your 43rd president meant to be serious, but instead were hilarious.

These are some of the thousands of moronic statements by Donald Trump, a man who claims to be a “genius,” but in truth, and “the truth lives here,” he is without question the least educated and least intelligent man in politics. I give you “Trumpisms.”

March 1990 in Playboy, Trump said: “I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it’s literally going to cease to exist.”

June 2016 during a hate rally: “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.” (You paid for it, not Mexico, and the few miles which were built are rusting, crumbling, and falling down: eyesore.”)

October 2015 on Hannity referring to 9/11 Trump proclaimed: “I think I could have stopped it because I have very tough illegal immigration policies, and people aren’t coming into this country unless they’re vetted and vetted properly.” (Like his other successes?)

August 2015: “I will be phenomenal to the women. I mean, I want to help women.” (Help them take their panties off or hand them a magazine to spank you?)

June 2015 about Mexican immigrants Trump announced: “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

September 1999 New York Times: “To be blunt, people would vote for me. They just would. Why? Maybe because I’m so good looking.”

December 2015: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.” (So, instead he allowed and encouraged the growth of “domestic terrorism,” which is the greatest danger to the American people today.)

2006 on “The View:” “She does have a very nice figure… If [Ivanka] weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” (Are we sure he didn’t?)

April 2000 Fortune Magazine: “I’m intelligent. Some people would say I’m very, very, very intelligent.” (This was Donny Boy performing stand-up comedy. I laughed.)

April 2016 Vox: “The only card she has is the woman’s card. She’s got nothing else to offer and frankly, if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don’t think she’d get 5 percent of the vote. The only thing she’s got going is the woman’s card, and the beautiful thing is, women don’t like her.” (This too would be funny if she wasn’t the most qualified candidate in history who actually one the election by three-million votes.)

January 2016: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” (Chances are one of his many enemies would have shot him.)

His comment on breast feeding in the New York Times, July 2015: ” “You’re disgusting.”

July 2018: “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.” (At a hate rally: “where’s my African American?”)

July 2020 on Covid: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.” (More than one-million dead today.)

And finally, Trump’s recurring lie about the 2020 election which led to the failed coup on January 6, 2021: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” (He obviously doesn’t understand mail-in voting, or how long it takes to count millions of votes.)

These are just a handful of stupid things from the worst president in history. This sampling proves that he knows nothing about governing and nothing about America. Nor does he care.

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Short List: The 75 most ridiculous Trump quotes: the best Donald Trump quotes revealed

Slate: The Dumbest Moments of the Trump Presidency

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Matt Johnson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License