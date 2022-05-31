Hepatitis A Outbreak Leads to Strawberry Recall

Don't like to read?

Recalls have been issued for certain brands of strawberries. Investigations are underway to find out is the fruit was the cause of over 24 cases of hepatitis A. The cases have been confirmed between Canada and the United States.

The fruit batches that have been identified by investigators are past their lives on the shelf. This is because they were given out between March 5 and April 25. However, authorities are concerned for those who could have frozen the strawberries, according to a news release from the FDA.

The releases explains that the investigation has discovered hepatitis A cases in North Dakota, Minnesota, California, and Canada reported that people bought the brands HEB or FreshKampo fresh organic berries before getting sick.

Seventeen cases of hepatitis A has been seen in the U.S. and 12 of those cases needed to be hospitalized. Authorities in Canada confirmed 10 cases at minimum as of Friday.

The number of hepatitis A cases in California is 15. A notice of public health was released in Canada. It stated that their cases were discovered in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Stores That Sold The Possibly Infected Strawberries Linked to Hepatitis A

Batches that were possibly infected were sold at popular grocery stores like Safeway, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s. WinCo Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Weis Markets.

It is recommended by the FDA that if people are not sure what brand they bought or where they purchased their strawberries, that they get thrown away immediately.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is treatable, but it is caused by a virus that creates inflammation and could harm functions of the organ. This is based on information from Mayo Clinic. Which is an academic center for medical needs. Also, hepatitis A is known to spread by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with feces.

Investigations have been launched by the CDC, FDA, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and Canada’s Public Health Agency.

There have been no reports of death. However, the FDA urges anyone that has consumed the possibly harmful berries to see a doctor and inquire about a vaccine for hepatitis immediately.

What These Companies Want People to Know

The H-E-B company explained that they have not received or sold the strawberries that are under investigation since April 16. They are stating that their strawberries are safe. However, they have urged customers to throw away any organic berries bought between March 5 and April 25. The company has said that no sicknesses have been reported at H-E-B or in Texas that has been in relation to the FDA’s investigation into the strawberries.

The fruits and vegetables grower based out of Mexico, FreshKampo, exlpained that they have paused distribution of strawberries that are being investigated. Also, they said no other products from the company have been added to the hepatitis A investigation. They want their consumers to know that they will keep on working with health officials and partners of the supply chain to find out where the problem may have come from in the chain. The company will also be taking necessary steps to prevent it from occurring again.

There was a similar hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. that was food related in 2016. This occurred in Hawaii when two sushi restaurants had served raw scallops from the Philippines. Hawaii reported approximately 290 cases of hepatitis A. Seventy-four of those cases were hospitalized.

