Lunar Eclipse Event Will Be Visible on May 15

The Lunar Eclipse is an exciting celestial event that will be visible from the majority of the Americas, Antarctica, the eastern side of the Pacific, South Pacific, Africa, and Europe between 10:28 p.m. on May 15, 2022, EDT until May 16, 12:01 a.m. EDT, depending on the time zone. Skywatchers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and New Zealand will experience a penumbral eclipse when only the shadow of the Earth falls over the Moon.

If one is a nocturnal person, this event is for them. Otherwise, plan an evening cup of coffee, so they are awake to witness the eclipse.

On May 15 EDT, the Full Flower Moon will take up the shadow of the Earth and cause a total lunar eclipse. The effect gives a reddish hue known as Blood Moon that will end at 1:55 a.m. EDT, according to TimeandDate.com. The penumbral eclipse will begin an hour earlier and ceases an hour after the partial eclipse.

Blood Moon

The Blood Moon is a phenomenon when the Moon turns bloody red for a fleeting moment caused by the Earth’s shadow around the Moon’s surface. Visualize the Moon orbiting the Earth and the Earth orbiting the Sun. People can see the Moon because of the sunlight’s reflection. If the Earth lines up with the Sun on one side and the Moon on the other side, the Moon will not receive the sunlight. The Sun’s light will bend around the Earth and result in a red-tinted Moon for a short time.

Types of Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse happens during full moons when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. The Sun then lights up the whole face of the Moon. Because the Moon’s rotation is tipped approximately five degrees compared to the orbit of the Earth, the Moon usually bypasses the Earth’s shadow. If it does not, a lunar eclipse ensues.

In a penumbral eclipse, the Moon travels via the exterior part of the Earth’s shadow, which is somewhat scattered, so there’s only a subtle dimming of the surface of the Moon. A partial eclipse emerges when part of the Moon penetrates the Earth’s darkest shadow, causing some of the Moon to darken significantly.

A total eclipse is when the entire Moon enters the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, including partial and penumbral phases. The Lunar eclipse on May 15–16 will be a total lunar eclipse, although some zones will miss some stages while the Sun is above the horizon.

In Lunar Eclipse, the Sun refracts around the Earth, so the Moon seems blood red. The Earth’s aura also influenced the more orange than gold color depending on the amount of cloud, dust, volcanic ash, or cloud coverage in the air.

Next Lunar Eclipse

If anyone misses this eclipse due to location or weather, there is a partial lunar eclipse on November 7-8, 2022. The total eclipse is best visible on the West Coast, and the East Coast will miss the finale as the Sun rises.

