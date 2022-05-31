Poor Marjorie Taylor Greene Obviously Failed Her GED Test

Don't like to read?

I’m beginning to think that the people of Georgia’s 14th district are composed of people who have had no contact with civilization for many, many years. Last Tuesday they selected Marjorie Taylor Greene for reelection in November. Not only is she a fascist who hates our country, but she may also be as ignorant as her hero, Donald John Trump. It’s very close.

Greene is a leading supporter of baseless conspiracy theories, a member of Q’Anon, and an opponent of every logical effort to better the lives of all Americans while supporting those who would end democracy and implement a fascist regime in Washington.

The truth lives here, and I may be a bit radical, but I believe that any man or woman who serves in Washington should have no less than high school education. It is obvious that Greene did not attend high school, and failed her GED equivalency test.

I am not an “elitist,” or even a critic of less-educated people. Life is the greatest teacher of all, However, anyone who has lived for more than 35 years should have a basic knowledge of the English language and when they express opinions must be able to defend those opinions accurately. This applies to every member of the 535 men and women who serve in our nation’s legislative branch, our president, and the Supreme Court.

Greene went on a hilarious rant recently attacking Bill Gates’ suggestion that eliminating red meat in our nation’s diet would offer solutions to a multitude of problems, including climate change and obesity. He believes that “meat substitutes,” using vegetables instead of animal products, would solve many of the world’s problems related to climate change. She attacked Gates’ effort to create meat substitutes in a “peach tree dish,” instead of a petri dish.

“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said.

“They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

Yes, my friends, this woman is allowed to vote on laws that affect everyone’s future as an unfit member of the House of Representatives. Just decades ago, Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz would have been expelled from the House. This was when real Republicans controlled their party. All four are opportunists who proudly and openly support the agenda of a growing number of Neo-Nazis in America. Any member of our government who violates their oath of office must be removed from the Capitol immediately and by force if necessary. On a personal note, in one of my previous endeavors, I was forced to fire many of my employees who violated the same oath taken by those in Washington. However, our government protects its own. Can you say “corruption?”

Just a couple of weeks ago Greene and Gosar stood before a separatist, Neo-Nazi convention, while CPAC was in progress across town, and offered a speech in support of the overthrow of the government of the United States. How can they be allowed to remain in office? Something is desperately wrong with our government. The future of America is in danger, and today’s Republican Party in name only is doing nothing to save us.

Op-ed by James Turnage

