An Arrogant, Biased Supreme Court Without Shame

It took one illegitimate president, an old, failed Senate Minority Leader, and three unqualified nominees to destroy the final branch of our government. This Supreme Court continues to violate the meaning of the Constitution. Six right-wing appointed justices have become arrogant in their display of bias, and have no shame as they continue to spit on the Law of the Land.

Decisions about prayer in school were made decades ago. However, this Court continues to support one religion in direct violation of the first amendment. Last week it allowed tax dollars allotted to public education to be used for private, for-profit, Christian schools. Today, it defended mandatory prayer in a high school.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

A high school football coach ordered his players to kneel in prayer on the 50-yard line after games. Several of the players objected, and Joseph Kennedy was subsequently fired. His case went all the way to the Supreme Court. If the first amendment is applied, any player who refused to engage in prayers could not have been forced to join his team, or be punished for exercising his first amendment right.

In another 6-3 decision, which will be seen for perpetuity from this stacked Court, the coach was exonerated. One of Trump’s unfit nominees offered the majority opinion.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Gorsuch wrote.

This is full of holes, the largest being forced compliance or suffer repercussions. A coach can restrict and even eliminate playing time, etc., if his players refuse to cooperate with his demands.

In a more accurate interpretation, the three dissenting justices offered their opinion through Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“It elevates one individual’s interest in personal religious exercise, in the exact time and place of that individual’s choosing, over society’s interest in protecting the separation between church and state, eroding the protections for religious liberty for all,” she wrote.

If you sit on the right side of the aisle, there is no separation of church and state. The Christian Religious Right controls every decision made by right-wing professional politicians. For at least two decades, one religion has been favored over all others and those who claim to be agnostics or atheists. This is not an esoteric violation of the Constitution, it is blatant, and a crime against the American people.

With lifetime appointments a reality, this Court is forever broken and will continue to violate the Constitution and deny the will of the people for decades to come.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

