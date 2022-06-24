Companies Tell Employees They Will Help Cover Reproductive Care

Don't like to read?

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday. Since then, numerous companies have stated that they are committed to helping their employees get access to reproductive care services. Even if they are unable to receive them in their state.

In May, the companies have made policies to cover travel costs for their employees who need abortions and reproductive care. The policies came after the leaked memo from the Supreme Court looked at the decision on the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The small cluster of companies are; Yelp, Netflix, Disney, Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia, DoorDash, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, Airbnb, Reddit, Meta, PayPal, Condé Nast, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Most of them have avoided making statements publicly that reference the ruling directly.

Company’s Statements on Reproductive Care Policies

The Johnson & Johnson company said on Friday that while they are one of the broadest health care companies in the world, they try to improve affordability and access and make communities more healthy. They also strive to make health easier for their customers to get. Additionally, they believe decisions on health care are determined best by the individuals that consult their providers. Even reproductive care.

Levi Strauss & Co. asked other business leaders to stand up against the Roe v Wade ruling about reproductive care. They stated that protecting reproductive care rights is a crucial business issue that has an impact on the workforce. Also, they said it affects the economy and progress toward racial and gender equality. Furthermore, they explained that with what is at stake, leaders must make their voice heard.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said they were focused on their employees having equal health care access, including reproductive care. This company is one of the biggest banks in the U.S. with approximately 170,000 employees. She mentioned a memo from June 1, that alerted employees that their costs for travel would be taken care of if they need to go over 50 miles to get specific medical treatment. This includes abortions and reproductive care.

Also, Reddit has stated that their employees could receive a stipend that covers travel expenses for reproductive care like abortions. “Our benefits programs are designed to support the health and safety of our employees, and we also have robust policies to support women in the workplace,” a company spokesperson said.

Civitech’s Reproductive Care Policies

Even though most of these companies’ travel policies came after the leaked memo on reproduction care matters, the trend started last year. It began after Texas enforced a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. There is added pressure for other companies to respond now that abortion and reproductive care rights have been thrown out on a federal level. Even more so for those companies with headquarters in any of those 13 states with the Roe v Wade trigger ban on reproductive care.

The trigger ban makes the abortion bans go into effect within 30 days of Roe v Wade being overturned.

Statement From Sarah Jackel With Civitech

Chief operating officer of Civitech, Sarah Jackel, said that employers such as them might be the last defense line. The company that is based out of Texas has 55 employees and builds technology tools used for political campaigns. They are also committed to covering travel costs for employees that are looking for abortions and reproductive care. This was set before Roe v Wade was overturned when the Texas ban was put into effect.

Additionally, Jackel explained the policy has support from investors and employees. Even though the company rejected to announce if anyone had accessed it. Jackel explained that business-wise, it makes sense. There is no reason to make their employees be in a situation where they have to pick between having an unwanted pregnancy and keeping their job.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

The New York Times: Here are the companies that will cover travel expenses for employee abortions.; by Emma Goldberg, Lora Kelley, and Emily Flitter

The Hollywood Reporter: As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions; by Rebecca Keegan

CNBC News: Disney tells employees it will provide ‘comprehensive access’ for reproductive care; by Alex Sherman

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Montgomery County MD’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of American Life League’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License