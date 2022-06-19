Great Desperation Has Been Shown to Protect Charges Against Trump

Don't like to read?

If you have been watching the select committee’s investigation into the failed coup attempt on January 6, watched the insurrection as it happened, or read legitimate reports of the events prior to, during, and after the failed coup, you have no doubt that Donald Trump organized, planned, and executed the riot intended to overturn our government on January 6, 2021. The evidence is irrefutable.

The right-wing propaganda machine, Fox News, masquerading as a legitimate news agency, continues its desperate efforts to protect Trump from conviction, imprisonment, and possible execution for committing treason against the United States of America. Tucker Carlson has become the puppet for Trump’s big lie and his constant attempts to create conspiracy theories to misdirect or hide the most egregious crimes against America in its 246-year history.

This weekend an incident happened inside the Capitol Building which was violently attacked by Trump’s Neo-Nazi supporters on January 6.

“Last night, producers from Stephen Colbert’s show on CBS committed insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Carlson said, referring to the producers’ unescorted entrance into a House office building authorized by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

However, the facts are far removed from the fake and failed Fox journalists attempting to take attention away from the devasting and undeniable evidence against their Fuhrer. Read the statement by CBS which was ignored by Fox.

[According to a statement from CBS, the employees were detained after filming interviews at the Capitol with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who is voiced and operated by comedian Robert Smigel. The interviews, which were filmed Wednesday and Thursday, “were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides,” CBS said.]

After the interviews, the CBS team kept attempting to obtain additional interviews and information when they were detained by the Capitol police without resistance. They were non-violent and cooperated with the officers. They did not attack them violently at any time during the incident.

The CBS crew attempted to interview Trumpists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert without success. It is highly likely that the complaints came from the two women who fear facing questions that would force them to tell the truth or perjure themselves. Carlson claimed that the reporters and cameramen were attempting to “harass them.” It’s funny how whenever right-wing extremists are asked honest and direct questions they refuse to answer, and it becomes harassment.

Now for the great hypocrisy. It is possible that this television crew to be held in solitary confinement for one year until they face trial while Trump and many of his traitorous comrades remain free. What a country. Corruption in Washington remains the norm.

Let’s get to the truth about why Carlson, Fox, and Republicans are desperate to make this non-story a big story. Trump and his administration, along with many members of the House and Senate were complicit in treason on January 6. The end of the Republican Party occurred on January 20, 2017, but if the truth about the greatest attack on our nation was revealed by the once “fourth estate,” not a single informed voter would ever vote for any man or woman who runs for election under the Republican banner. They are liars, hypocrites, and traitors to the American way of life.

“The truth lives here.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

USA Today: Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ team detained at U.S. Capitol, charged with unlawful entry while filming; by Charles Trepany

The Hill: Tucker Carlson: Colbert production crew committed ‘insurrection’; by Chloe Folmar

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Nigel Parry’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License