If He Never Was, How Can Trump Be Allowed to Use the Title of “President?”

Not one minute in four years did Donald J. Trump perform like his 44 predecessors. He never did his job once, and cannot be allowed to claim the title of “president.” Trump failed all 331 million Americans constantly, and in January of 2020 he was responsible for his greatest failure, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of American lives, which has become more than one million today, by doing nothing about the coming pandemic, telling our people, “it will just go away.” Then, on January 6, 2021, he attempted the overthrow of his own government with the most egregious act of treason in our nation’s history. If there was any justice in America, he would be in prison awaiting trial today. His crimes have been more egregious than any in history, and more despicable because he was at the time a sitting president.

Prior to the 2016 election, insiders revealed that Trump did not want to be the president, and believed he would lose on November 8, 2016. It should be no surprise that with Russia’s assistance, he won the Electoral College in the least secure election and history controlled by fraud thanks to Russian agents and their use of social media. Trump continued to reject the idea of himself as the president, so he decided not to be. After Moscow Mitch McConnell prevented the information about Russia’s interference in October of 2016, the fraud was complete. He would be forced to pretend that he was your president, although the popular vote count confirmed that most Americans rejected him at the polls.

I am proud to say that because I promise that “the truth lives here,” not once over four years did I ever refer to Trump as “president,” and I never will because he was not.

Trump is facing multiple legal actions, and if our government upholds the Constitution, he can never run for election again. The 14th amendment clearly states that he is unfit to hold office in our government. However, he has provided me with a humorous claim, which is so ludicrous, anyone who believes it should not be allowed to vote or get a driver’s license.

Trump recently told his cult that he is writing a book. Okay, let me stop right here. Trump cannot write a legible sentence. Writing a book is an impossibility and hilarious. His attention span is less than two minutes long. He has proven that he is the most poorly educated man in America. His degree from Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business College was obviously bought and paid for by Daddy Fred.

The title of the book, as stated by Trump, will be “The Crime of the Century.” I believe that the crime of the century was the rigged election of 2016, and nothing will ever change my mind.

Trump told his cult just what they wanted to hear, but of course, it was another lie and will be another broken promise.

“I mean, it starts so early and then they want to finish late, right?” Trump said. “This is the greatest hoax, heist. This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don’t want to do anything about it.”

“This is the crime of the century. I’m actually writing a book about it called ‘The Crime of the Century,'” Trump said.

Stop laughing. He was serious and it’s not polite to laugh at the mentally challenged.

History proves that most of our presidents were far from competent. Many of them caused more harm to our nation than good. Only a few were good, competent, and attempted to do the right thing. Only a handful could be considered “great.”

History will not be kind to Trump, and that’s fair. When past presidents were remembered as inept, incompetent, corrupt, or any other negative reason, that is disappointing. However, when he is remembered for doing nothing at a time when we needed leadership, and as the only president who attempted to overthrow our government to remain in power, there will never be a question about who was the worst president in history.

