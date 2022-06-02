Microsoft Xbox to Compete With Apple TV

Don't like to read?

Microsoft’s Xbox is undoubtedly one of the most famous gaming consoles globally. With the 2020 Xbox Series S, customers have an inexpensive alternative for console games. Now, Microsoft will bring the Xbox experience to more people and compete with Apple TV as a new streaming device.

Windows Central and Microsoft have been designing Keystone as a new Xbox device. Instead of a gaming console, Keystone will focus entirely on game streaming.

Device details are still unclear, but Microsoft will make the Xbox experience more accessible and low-cost. According to a Microsoft representative, users can connect Keystone to any monitor or television so they can play game streaming without an Xbox console.

There is no word when the Xbox device will be available, but Windows has been developing the device for a few years and should be available in a couple of months.

Console-Level Games Without an Xbox Console

Anyone with a high-speed internet connection can play Xbox games on any gadget, iPad, or iPhone. Rather than running local games, Microsoft’s platform will run the games on its streams and servers without requiring powerful hardware.

The most exemplary element of Xbox Cloud Gaming is the console games, including Fortnite, Forza, Cities Skyline, DiRT, Battlefield, Halo, Fallout, The Sims, Flight Simulator, and Need for Speed.

The announcement predicts Microsoft will propose media streaming apps, so it also functions as a standard set-top box for TV shows, movies, and songs.

A New Apple TV Competitor

Xbox Series S gaming console costs $299. Keystone could cost $199 or less.

Apple’s set-top box is too costly for a streaming device, and it has no console-level games to substitute for a Playstation or an Xbox.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

