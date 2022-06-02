Don't like to read?

People can usually find most elliptical galaxies within the galaxy clusters. However, Hubble’s new NGC 474 picture shows it is in a space encircled by shells.

NASA expresses it could be the outcome of NGC 474 absorbing smaller galaxies. Experts suppose this transpired billions of years ago. Yet, nobody is absolutely sure how these new tidal-like shells assembled around the new galaxy.

NASA’s Hubble space telescope also captured a picture of two galaxies latched in a dance. And now, a new photo shows people a good look at a new galaxy encircled by shells.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit on April 24, 1990, by space shuttle Discovery. It is the size of a school bus weighing as heavy as two adult elephants. It is solar-powered and travels 5 miles per second. It orbits about 340 miles (547 kilometers) above Earth.

Hubble has made over a million observations and takes pictures of stars, planets, and galaxies.

NGC 474 is an elliptical galaxy estimated to be 2.5 times bigger than our Milky Way galaxy. But, size is not the only exciting element. Scientists are not sure exactly what caused the shells. Regardless, they believe the galactic mergers caused it and created the various layered shells.

Because of its exciting features, scientists analyzed the new tidal shells surrounding the galaxy. Multiple studies have revealed how the shells formed, although the consensus is NGC 474 absorbed another galaxy billions of years prior. However, NGC 474 is more intriguing because it moves away from the Sun at 2412 kilometers a second. It may continue to get further away from the Sun.

Astronomers also uncovered a supernova within the galaxy in 2017 and named it SN 2017fgc.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

