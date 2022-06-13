Ohio Governor Passes Bill to Arm Teachers With Guns

Don't like to read?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign a bill allowing teachers to carry a gun after 24 hours of training. He also said it cannot exceed 24 hours. What about mental health stability checks? Just because they are teachers does not mean they should have guns.

Yes, some teachers should have guns provided they are trained and stable. Why are they putting a cap on the amount of training for teachers to have? Is more training not better and safer? The original time for training was 700 hours.

Teachers having guns is a good idea, it can prevent shootings and keep kids safe. However, 24 hours of training is not enough. There is a lot of information about guns that 24 hours will not cover. For example, how to take it apart and put it back together, how to properly clean a gun, the importance of safety, storing safety, target practice, etc.

If someone does not know how to take a gun apart and clean it, they run the risk of the gun jamming or misfiring. That would defeat the purpose of them being armed in the first place.

Possible Concerns of Teachers With Guns

Also, a teacher should be fitted with a gun. Firearms have different strengths and sizes. Not everyone can handle the strengths of some guns, some have different sizes that might make the grip uncomfortable. There are many different pieces of training and variables behind people owning and/or carrying weapons.

However, teachers having firearms could cause a situation for parents who are against guns, even if it will keep the children safe. There are many people in the world that do not believe in guns. A lot of people believe the saying “guns kill people,” when ultimately guns do not kill people, the people behind the gun that pull the trigger kill people. Accidents can happen, but with proper training, it is highly unlikely.

The 24-hour maximum training requirement is now state law in Ohio. There are some concerns from students about this as well.

Three States Allow Firearms in Schools If Licensed

A minimum of three states in the use allow anyone with a permit to conceal-carry bring firearms into schools that are K-12. Those states consist of Oregon, Alabama, and Utah, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

An analysis done by RAND has shown that a majority of students killed with guns were shot in their own homes. Often time this is due to negligent or accidental discharge of a firearm, domestic disputes, or suicides.

Mike Weinman said that the bill will cause a mix of requirements in the school district. Also, it will results in armed teachers with inadequate training and will have to face a confusing role.

When a teacher is armed with a gun, their first responsibility will be to act as a first responder. “She will be required to abandon her students and respond to whatever threat may be in the building at a moment’s notice,” Weinman said.

Opinion by Marrissa Kay

