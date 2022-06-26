Putin Is Looking for a New Puppet Now That Trump Has Failed Him

Don't like to read?

For Putin, it is now clear to him that he chose the right man to do his bidding but greatly overestimated his mental faculties. He was obviously aware that offering him fame, power, and money paired with an enormity of false praise would entice him to seek the presidency in 2016, knowing that Russia was fully behind him, and would use all possible measures to ensure a victory. However, Putin failed to recognize the mental disease which has crippled Trump for most of his life. He is undoubtedly a malignant narcissist by definition.

[Campbell’s Psychiatric Dictionary suggests that malignant narcissism includes traits of narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. Narcissistic personality disorderTrusted Source causes a person to seek constant acclaim and admiration, often by whatever means necessary. It also includes elements of antisocial personality disorder, which causes a person to engage in harmful, and sometimes criminal, behavior.]

However, the popular conception is that “malignant narcissism is a form of narcissistic personality disorder that is highly abusive. People with this personality supposedly get a sense of satisfaction from hurting others and may manipulate people or lie to gain money, acclaim, and other things they desire.”

The most damning evidence that Trump and Putin colluded to defeat Hillary Clinton has recently come from the Kremlin papers. Documents from Russia reveal that Putin himself authorized an extensive and costly effort to interfere in our 2016 election with the goal of placing a Russian puppet in the White House. Putin’s goals were social turmoil, and weakening the position and power of the American president. His orders were to separate the United States from NATO which would eventually end the alliance. However, constant protests by real Americans over four years proved that when Trump’s illegitimate presidency was over, an American President would replace him in the White House.

The Daily Beast has obtained intelligence reports exposing Putin’s plans to alter the results of our presidential election in 2024. He continues to look for another ambitious man of limited intelligence to control America’s future. He continues to attempt the end of America with the fearful possibility suggested by Abraham Lincoln.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Trump did divide our nation to a level not experienced since the Civil War, and much of this situation is irreparable. However, he failed to destroy the American spirit and the desire for freedom and equality by the majority of real Americans.

One question frequently asked, is “why didn’t Putin invade Ukraine during Trump’s illegitimate presidency?”

First, let’s establish one fact agreed upon by military and international relationship experts alike. The only reason there has not been a third world war is because of the NATO alliance. Article 5 of the agreement states that an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all. This makes war against the west unwinnable.

Right-wing politicians would like the American people to believe that Putin believed that Trump was a stronger leader than President Biden. This is not only false, it is a feeble effort to misdirect the truth.

From day one Trump attempted to end the NATO alliance, which would have removed Putin’s year’s long plans to invade a former member of the Soviet Union. As a candidate, prior to the 2016 election, he offered his goal for the future.

“Maybe NATO will dissolve, and that’s OK, that’s not the worst thing in the world.”

Dividing our nation, and ending the NATO alliance have been Putin’s goals since he was a member of the KGB in the 1980s.

In February of 2022, Putin proved me wrong. I believed he was a despot with above-average intellect. However, the invasion of Ukraine actually strengthened NATO. Nations that were previously considered neutral, have applied for membership. He has proven that all dictators are villains who underestimate the strength and power of the need and desire of humans for freedom and human rights.

No one can accurately predict when or even if the war in Ukraine will end. Will Putin take complete control of Ukraine? Will Ukraine become an occupied nation that will face constant insurrection from within?

What we do know is that Putin is now and will always be the big loser. What respect he might have garnered over the last few decades is forever lost. His place in the world has diminished along with the formerly popular belief that Russia’s army was one of the world’s great powers.

Op-ed by James Turnage (Novelist)

