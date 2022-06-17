Should Clarence Thomas Resign From the Court?

Don't like to read?

I don’t believe that anyone doubts that the Supreme Court of the United States is broken. It is unprecedented to have two-thirds of our nation’s highest court occupied by conservatives including five of the most political and unqualified justices in history. They offer irrefutable proof that it’s time for the Court to have term limits. A lifetime appointment had become ludicrous, and a danger to the future of the Constitution.

Since 1991 Clarence Thomas has become the most extreme member of the Court. He is also the senior member who should be setting examples for the three failures appointed by Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell. However, he and his wife, Ginni, have become “Trumpsters ” who would destroy democracy once and for all.

Ginni Thomas was heavily involved in the January 6 failed coup, communicating with Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows during the riots. Later, she asked what she could do to overturn the election in multiple ways and with multiple right-wing politicians.

It is impossible to believe that Justice Thomas was not aware of his wife’s actions and her extreme political views. He is obviously biased and will fail to make impartial decisions for the remainder of his time on the Court.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign on Thursday after news that his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, emailed conservative lawyer John Eastman, who was central in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The situation becomes more interesting and extremely suspicious every day. We hold the nine members of the Supreme Court to a higher standard and we should. Often a decision made by the majority of justices decides the fate of millions. For members of the Court, there is no such thing as a minor infraction. They are expected to have higher morals than the other 536 officials who serve in Washington.

“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system,” Pascrell said.

The insurrection on January 6, and events related to America’s darkest day, have revealed a side of our nation’s government and people which confirm an allegation by President Abraham Lincoln stating that ‘America can never be destroyed by an outside force, it can only be destroyed from within.’ I paraphrase.

It did destroy much of the trust of more than one-half of our nation’s people. No longer do millions of Americans trust anyone in power, nor do we believe that all Americans love their country, and place its future ahead of their own desires.

“The truth lives here,” and the damage caused by what I believe was the darkest day in American history is irreparable. It will be replayed on television in documentaries and included in our history books. For those of us who watched it as it happened, it is etched in our minds forever. Compassion, understanding, and trust have been replaced by anger, hatred, and violence. The evil forces of racism and bigotry are now a part of our nation’s political system. We are forever changed.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Hill: House Democrat calls for Clarence Thomas to resign following report of wife’s email with Eastman

CNN: Latest Ginni Thomas controversy means the Supreme Court can’t escape the 2020 election

Inset Image by Preston Keres Courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Ben Schumin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License