Trump Based Children’s Book Fact and Fairlytale

Former United States President Donald J. Trump is pushing for a children’s book to be put in every school in the U.S. The book was written by a former Trump administration member. The publication for children stars “King Donald” (Donald Trump). It revisualised a kingdom where the 2016 election did not have the “Russionians” as a factor.

Why are they pushing the false past of politics on children? Even with it being a children’s book, the title alone is disturbing. Let alone the idea of “Russionians” who are they and what does their part in the election have to do with children?

Now, the former president wants the “children’s” book all over the country. Trump described the book as amazing. Yes, maybe to him it is, but not for children.

The book called “The Plot Against the King” was written by Trump loyalist and Republican Kash Patel. He was also Trump’s chosen Pentagon chief of staff.

Brave Books Publishing

Brave Books, a conservative publishing company is presenting the piece as fact and fairytale. The company calls the book a “fantastical retelling of the terrible true story.” Where are the facts of this book? It would be a very interesting read, not to learn the story, but to find the “facts.”

“A key player in uncovering one of our nation’s biggest injustices tells the whole story — for kids! Kash Patel…..brings a fantastical retelling of Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family,” the publisher said in a statement.

Children do not need to be worrying about the “injustices” of the country. They need to focus on being children and learning in school. They do not need to grow up hating the world they live in because Trump wants them to. This is not a subject for children. Teenagers possibly, small children absolutely not. Patel stated that he thinks it is important for individuals to have knowledge of the truth in the fairytale.

Again, adults and teenagers sure, why not. Children on the other hand do not need this type of information at their age. They need to be learning their ABCs and numbers, math, English, and some history. Not that kind of history.

The Storyline The Trump Adores

The book’s storyline is that evil “Hillary Queenton” and her knights had a mean plot to reveal that “King Donald” teamed up with the “Russionians” to win the election and get into the Oval Office. The author has a character in the book as well as a wizard attempting to prove that the king was accused wrongfully.

Why does anyone want this to be a children’s book? If Trump is this concerned about the truth coming out then maybe it should not have happened to begin with. This book has no business being read to children or being read by them. They need to be reading about innocent stories. Stick to “Cinderella” and “Beauty and The Beast.” They are innocent books that make children happy. It does not give children a reason to be scared of “injustices” in our country.

If there is this much of a problem with the legal system in this country, just say that. Work to make it better instead of trying to push the issue off on innocent children that will have no understanding of what the concern is.

Evidence of Russian Influence on Trump Winning Election

Does Trump have evidence to back up his claim that there was no Russian interference with the 2016 election? Does Hillary Clinton have any proof that there was interference? Either way, that does not affect innocent children. Leave the children out of it. They have no part in the battle of Clinton v. Trump.

However, yes there is proof that the election was persuaded by Russian President Vladimir Putin. United States intelligence initiated an investigation in the summer of 2016. It was determined that Putin ordered the drop of an influence campaign that was meant to get Trump elected.

How do they call this book factual if they are insinuating that Trump was wrongly accused if the evidence clearly states otherwise? How does the book have any facts behind it at all?

Opinion by Marrissa Kay

Edited by Sheena Robertson

